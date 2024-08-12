Flying Squirrels Announce 2025 Game Schedule

August 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced their game schedule for the 2025 season, as set by Major League Baseball, on Monday morning.

2025 will be the Flying Squirrels' 15th season and the 40th year of baseball at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels will open their 138-game season at The Diamond on Friday, April 4 against the Akron RubberDucks, the first of their 69 home games on the year. The Flying Squirrels' first 14 home openers have all sold out. The season concludes with a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at The Diamond September 9-14.

"We are extremely excited to look ahead to 2025 and the 15th season of Flying Squirrels baseball," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer & General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "We have already started the process of planning great promotions and events for 2025 while also focusing on the final 12 games of 2024 season and giving our fans a best-in-class fan experience and entertainment."

For the first time in franchise history, the Flying Squirrels will be on the road for Independence Day. In place of a game event, the Flying Squirrels will be hosting the inaugural Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at The Diamond on July 4, 2025, featuring one of the region's largest fireworks shows. Additional details about the event will be announced at a later date.

"Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest will definitely be one of the highlights of the summer," Rothrock said. "The focus around this event is family FUNN, food, and, of course, fireworks! We look forward to continuing the tradition of hosting the one of the largest Independence Day fireworks celebrations in the region."

Full-Season Memberships for the 2025 season will go on sale on Wednesday. Fans who place a 50-percent deposit on 2025 season memberships will get priority access to purchasing season memberships for the 2026 season.

Game times for the 2025 season, promotions and information on individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.

In 2025, the Flying Squirrels will mostly play six-game series from Tuesdays through Sundays. Exceptions include a three-game series against the RubberDucks to begin the season from April 4-6, a three-game road set against the Bowie Baysox from July 4-6 and a three-game series at The Diamond against the Harrisburg Senators from July 18-20.

The Flying Squirrels' full 2025 schedule is listed below:

April 4-6 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

April 8-13 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

April 15-20 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

April 22-27 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

April 29-May 4 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

May 6-11 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

May 13-18 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

May 20-25 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

May 27-June 1 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

June 3-8 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

June 10-15 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

June 17-22 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

June 24-29 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)

July 1-3 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

July 4-6 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

July 8-13 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

July 18-20 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

July 22-27 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

July 29-August 3 at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

August 5-10 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

August 12-17 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

August 19-24 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

August 26-31 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

September 2-7 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

September 9-14 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

The Flying Squirrels continue their 2024 home schedule next week at The Diamond from Tuesday through Sunday against the Altoona Curve. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

