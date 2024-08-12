Treach of Naughty by Nature to Perform at Dunkin' Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that Treach of "Naughty By Nature" will perform a post-game concert at Dunkin' Park following the Saturday, August 31st game. The concert was added in appreciation for all the wonderful fans and sponsors who have made this 2024 season in Hartford a great success. The Yard Goats will host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies that evening at 6:10 PM. Tickets for the August 31st game which include the post-game concert are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Naughty by Nature that took the world by storm in the early 90's and are best known for their massive international hit song, "O.P.P," which was released in 1991 off their self-titled second offering, "Naughty by Nature." The song peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. "Hip-Hop Hooray" was another hit song in which Spike Lee directed the video for the song. The group's second album also spawned the hit song "Everything's Gonna be Alright." The group released their third and fourth albums, both which peaked at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Charts and produced hit singles that kept the groups popularity high. Their album "Poverty's Paradise" garnered the group a Grammy Award in 1996 for 'Best Rap Album.'

"We're excited to once again reward our fans with a fun post-game concert, as a thank you for the tremendous support they have shown this season, and since the team's inception," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We're all looking forward to seeing Treach of "Naughty By Nature" perform their hits on the field at Dunkin' Park."

