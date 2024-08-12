Baysox Announce 2025 Home Schedule

August 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced their home schedule for the 2025 Eastern League season. 2025 will mark the 33rd season of Baysox baseball.

The Baysox will play 69 home games at Prince George's Stadium, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and concluding with the home finale on Sunday, September 7 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).

The Baysox will host two six-game series each against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), Erie SeaWolves, and Harrisburg Senators, with one six-game home series scheduled against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants).

For the first time since 2019, the Baysox will play at home on the Fourth of July with three games scheduled against the Richmond Flying Squirrels from July 4-6. Bowie continues its nine-game homestand two days later on July 8 with a six-game series against Reading.

The busiest month of the season will be in August as Bowie is set to host 15 home games at Prince George's Stadium, including a 12-game homestand against Erie and Richmond.

The final home games of the regular season are scheduled for September 2 - 7 with a six-game series against Harrisburg.

The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

The Baysox play 12 more home games in the 2024 season beginning on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves from Prince George's Stadium.

