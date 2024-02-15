Cameron Cook Returned to Fayetteville from Adirondack, Marksmen Sign Tarek Paranica to PTO

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of Cameron Cook from the Adirondack Thunder, and the signing of forward Tarek Paranica to a professional tryout.

Cook, 26, played six games on loan to the Thunder, and recorded two assists. At the time of his call-up, he was leading the SPHL in points, and even after missing four games with Fayetteville he sits tied for second with 41 points in 30 games played.

Paranica, 26, started the season in Poland with Podhale Nowy Targ where he has three points in 28 games. In college, Paranica played for Curry College and was an alternate captain his senior season. The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native played 86 games for Curry and logged 42 (17G+25A) points.

Cook, Paranica and the Marksmen are on the road for three straight games against the Peoria Rivermen before coming back to home ice for three against the Quad City Storm beginning Friday, February 23 at 7PM for Olympics Night.

Single-game tickets to Olympics Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

