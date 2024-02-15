Wiener Dawg Race Registration and Details

February 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs annual Wiener Dawg Race game is scheduled for Saturday, March 2. The game is sponsored by Glo Fiber and 94.9 Star Country. The Wiener Dawg Races also coincide with Youth Sports Night. For more information on tickets for your youth team on Youth Sports Night, contact warren@railyarddawgs.com.

The race occurs during first intermission and is restricted to Dachshund and small Dachshund-mix breeds. Each dawg must be accompanied by two adults on the ice during the race. Wiener dawgs and their owners will be given two free tickets for the game in Concourses 20, 21, and 22 upon registration. Participants are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance either online or at the box office. Please register by Thursday, February 29.

Questions may be directed to marketing@railyarddawgs.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.