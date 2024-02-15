Dawgs Add Anderson and Kirkby from Binghamton, Release Hall

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Tyson Kirkby and forward/defenseman Jesse Anderson from the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears. Additionally, Roanoke has placed forward Hunter Hall on waivers.

Anderson is in his third year of professional hockey, and previously played in 28 games for Roanoke during the 2021-22 season, tallying three goals and three assists during his time as a Dawg. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native has played most of the past two seasons for the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, recording 20 goals and 49 assists in 66 games played mostly as a defenseman. Anderson also spent time with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in the second half of last season, putting up six goals and six assists in 27 games for Macon. The five-foot-eleven forward/defenseman previously played his college hockey at SUNY-Morrisville (NCAA-DIII), recording four goals and 14 assists in 64 college games. Anderson was teammates with several current and former Dawgs such as CJ Stubbs, Chris Vella, and Nick Devito. Anderson will wear number 82 for the Dawgs.

Kirkby is also in his third year professionally and played in a combined 27 SPHL games back in the 2021-22 season between the Fayetteville Marksmen and Evansville Thunderbolts. In his brief time spent in the SPHL, the six-foot forward notched six goals, 10 assists, and a plus-seven rating. The Prescott, Ontario native has spent his last two and a quarter seasons with the Black Bears, and has torn the league up with 67 goals and 80 assists in 106 total FPHL games, and was promoted from alternate captain to team captain this season. Kirkby is part of a long list of Dawgs to come from SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), including current head coach Dan Bremner, alternate captain Josh Nenadal, and forward Alex DiCarlo, as well as seven other former Dawgs such as Travis Broughman and Eric Witzel. During his time with Oswego, the left-shot forward notched eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games. Kirkby will wear number 48 for the Dawgs.

Hall joined the Dawgs from the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats back on January 30, and notched one goal, one assist, and a plus-one rating in five games played with Roanoke. The six-foot-four rookie has nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 penalty minutes in 27 games this season for Blue Ridge in the FPHL. Prior to his pro career, the 25-year old forward played his college hockey at New England College (NCAA-DIII) for four years, recording 13 goals, 27 assists, and 113 penalty minutes in 74 career games played. Hall was also teammates with fellow Dawg C.J. Valerian for three seasons.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night, February 16 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

