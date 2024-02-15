Rivermen Sign Nate Chasteen

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed forward Nate Chasteen to the active roster ahead of their three-game series against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Chasteen, a native of Peoria, has several years of experience with the Peoria Rivermen. Last season Chasteen suited up for three games in Peoria while registering one assist. The previous season Chasteen contributed two goals and two assists in 14 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Before playing professionally Chasteen played college hockey with Robert Morris University and juniors with the Peoria Mustangs of the NA3HL.

The Peoria Rivermen are hosting the Fayetteville Marksmen this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Carver Arena. Friday will be Salute to America Night featuring specialty American Flag jerseys and a fanny pack give-away to the first 1000 fans. Saturday will be DC Comics Night where the Rivermen will wear different themed jerseys each period while the first 500 kids will receive a free pace puck. Post-game jersey auctions will be hosted after Friday and Saturday night. Sunday is Sunday Family Fun Day at 3:15 pm. The Rivermen will host a pre-game kids fest, post-game skate with the team, and offer upper-bowl kids tickets for just $7.00.

