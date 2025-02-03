Calgary Wild FC and Canadian Sport Institute Alberta Kick off Pre-Season with Critical Partnership to Elevate Athlete Support

February 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC and the Canadian Sport Institute Alberta (CSIAB) are proud to announce a strategic partnership to provide world-class support services for its players. This collaboration ensures that Calgary Wild FC players receive top-tier performance resources, cutting-edge sports science, and holistic development opportunities to maximize their potential.

The two organizations announced the partnership as the Calgary Wild FC officially kicked off their pre-season with an intake testing camp at CSIAB where players were put through a week of fitness, health and wellness tests prior to taking to the practice pitch together for the first time.

"Providing our athletes and coaches with access to the world-leading technical and support resources the CSI Alberta delivers on a daily basis will ensure our players are fully prepared to perform at their best when they take the pitch for the inaugural season this spring," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "It is our belief that creating a supportive, welcoming, daily training environment that is focused on excellence, where our players have access to all of the resources they need and deserve, will be a difference maker in our preparations and performance on and off the field. We are grateful for this partnership as we officially begin our journey together this week in Alberta."

The Calgary Wild FC will work closely with CSIAB to build an Integrated Support Team, ensuring the highest level of care and expertise is available to its players. CSIAB will support the recruitment and integration of practitioners in strength and conditioning, paramedical, and medical fields, enhancing the Calgary Wild FC's high-performance training environment.

Additionally, CSIAB will provide ongoing support for both the practitioners and the Club as they prepare to take on the other five teams who will form Canada's first women's professional soccer league, thus fostering a collaborative approach to athlete development and performance.

"Partnering with the Calgary Wild FC is an exciting opportunity to extend our mission of supporting high-performance athletes," said Gary Davies, President and CEO at CSIAB. "We look forward to working together to ensure the best possible environment for their athletes to thrive."

