Canadian Midfielder Nikayla Small Joins AFC Toronto

Toronto, ON (January 27, 2025) - AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the signing of Nikayla Small, former captain of Canada's U-20 Women's National Team and a standout midfielder from NCAA Division I powerhouse Wake Forest University.

Small spent her formative years developing her skills with Pickering Soccer Club before being selected to join the National Development Centre (NDC) Ontario. She later represented Canada Soccer on the international stage at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 level.

Since her Canada Soccer debut at 15, Small went on to feature at both the Concacaf Championships and the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup where she was one of three captains. Such individual success led to Small earning two call ups to the senior national team in 2021.

The addition of Small reflects AFC Toronto's commitment to signing the best young talent from the Greater Toronto Area and offering new pathways for professional development ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season.

"Nikayla is a player we are very familiar with having watched her develop while playing with the National Development Centre and Youth National Teams. Not only is she an outstanding talent who will offer us something different in central areas, she is a quality person who aligns with our values," said AFC Toronto Sporting Director, Billy Wilson.

"Being from Toronto, Nikayla knows what this club represents for our supporters and the next generation of young players. I have no doubt that she will have a huge influence at our club as we continue developing our project."

Small echoed the same sentiment ahead of what the 21-year-old considers a history-making moment for professional women's sports in Toronto and across Canada.

"From a young age, I knew I wanted to go professional. But growing up, you never really saw anyone return to Canada to play soccer after university; everyone was always going overseas," said Nikayla Small. "Now, having a chance to be part of this project with AFC Toronto, I know there's nothing that can take away our part in history.

"I'm confident my experiences with Canada Soccer and at Wake Forest will help me massively in this new chapter and I'm really excited to learn from head coach Marko Milanović. Walking out at our home stadium for the first time is going to be surreal and I can't wait to represent this city."

As the latest AFC Toronto player signing, Small joins a robust group of talented players ahead of kickoff this April. Further player announcements will arrive in the near future.

