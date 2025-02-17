AFC Toronto Signs Canadian Mya Jones on Loan from San Diego Wave

February 17, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the signing of forward Mya Jones from National Women's Soccer League side San Diego Wave on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old from Calgary returns to Canada eager to play a pivotal role in creating women's sports history with AFC Toronto.

Jones made the jump to the top tier of professional women's soccer in the United States after impressing with the University of Memphis and the Canadian Youth National Teams. The talented forward was subsequently selected 42nd overall by the Wave during the 2024 NWSL Draft and quickly earned the club's confidence.

During her time in San Diego, Jones registered 12 starts from 19 appearances where she provided two goals for the club. At the collegiate level, she registered 53 goal contributions in 93 appearances.

Her signing provides AFC Toronto another opportunity to champion Canadian talent while nourishing player development ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season.

"Mya is another quality addition to our group and we are thrilled to be welcoming another Canadian talent back home," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "She is a player who is comfortable operating in several positions in the forward areas and has the ability to both create and score on goals. After a year in the NWSL with San Diego, Mya is prepared to help make history in Toronto."

On the international stage, Jones has represented Canada at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels, notably winning gold and silver medals at the Concacaf championships. She developed her skills at two leading Canadian soccer institutions during her youth, the Calgary Foothills WFC and the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX program.

Jones also earned various individual honours throughout her career thanks to her leadership. These include AAC Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player and the AAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the University of Memphis to three straight AAC titles and five NCAA tournament appearances. Additionally, Jones was on the 2023 Hermann Trophy Watch List.

"Canada has waited years for a professional women's soccer league and after learning more about AFC Toronto's project, it felt like the natural next step to develop my career. It was an offer I really couldn't refuse," said Jones on joining the club. "I've had the pleasure of learning from some of women's soccer's most talented stars during my time in the NWSL and I'm excited to use that experience to help make history and inspire young Canadian players to reach new heights."

