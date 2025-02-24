AFC Toronto Signs Nigerian International Esther Okoronkwo

February 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian forward Esther Okoronkwo. The 27-year-old arrives for her next chapter in Toronto having spent the 2024 season playing in the Chinese Women's Super League with Changchun Dazhong.

Okoronkwo started her professional career in France with AS Saint-Étienne, before moving to the Canary Islands and playing for UDG Tenerife in Spain's Liga F. The talented forward also brings

valuable international experience to AFC Toronto after featuring on the biggest stages, including the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics.

"We are delighted to welcome a player of Esther's quality to Toronto. She is a player we identified and tracked for some time, and we believe she has all the necessary attributes to be a genuine difference-maker," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "Most comfortable as a centre forward, Esther's technical and physical qualities allow her to occupy various positions which she demonstrated on the highest stages. She is a fantastic addition to our roster and I am sure our supporters will relish the opportunity to watch her represent the city during this new chapter."

Alongside her club career in Europe, Okoronkwo has impressed for the Nigerian Women's National Team following her debut in 2021. The left-footed forward scored her first international goal to earn a crucial 1-0 away victory against Ivory Coast and help the Super Falcons qualify for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Such influence on the international stage didn't stop there, either.

At the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Okoronkwo helped reach the Round of 16. She notably entered off the bench twice in the group stage, helping Nigeria hold Canada to a 0-0 draw and beat Australia 3-2. Additionally, she was selected to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics where Nigeria faced Brazil, Spain and Japan in the group stage.

"I'm so thrilled to join AFC Toronto for the inaugural Northern Super League season and to have the opportunity to play in Canada. It's really exciting to be part of something historic," said Okoronkwo on joining the club. "I'm looking forward to discovering the city, but most of all, I can't wait to help AFC Toronto score goals and push the club to the top of the standings!"

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.