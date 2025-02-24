Aussie Kahli Johnson Adds Name to Calgary Wild FC Roster

February 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC brass have turned to "The Land Down Under" to bolster its inaugural roster, locking up Aussie, Kahli Johnson.

Days removed from her 21st birthday, the athletic winger is currently the leading scorer in Australia's A-League with Western United FC where she has already kicked in eight tallies. A key fixture in Australia's youth national program, Johnson has been a leading talent since breaking through at the senior level in New South Wales with Manly United.

"I have always wanted to experience football outside of Australia to learn more about the sport and push myself to continue to get better everyday," said Johnson, who will play her farewell match with Western United this week before travelling to Canada to join the Wild. "I know Calgary Wild FC will create an environment to help me achieve these goals, and I hope to use the platform I will have in this new league to encourage young girls to be passionate about something they love, and realize that if you work hard, you can do anything."

Johnson is proof of that.

She signed her first A-League contract in 2021 before making three appearances with Sydney FC as a teenager. Known for her creativity on the pitch, the attacking forward has already amassed 3,000 minutes as a professional in the league.

"This is another big addition to our Club. Kahli is a big game player who is very coachable and eager to advance her career," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "She is creative in the attack and I know she will quickly become an inspiration for young female players in Canada who have the opportuity to watch her play live. We can't wait to welcome her to Calgary in March."

Johnson has significant international experience despite her young age. She represented Australia at the U20 level including the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup last year, and has regularly attended U23 camps in 2023 and 2024.

Johnson and her new teammates are excited for the opportunity to play in the first ever Northern Super League game in history when they travel to Vancouver, April 16, to take on the Vancouver Rise at 7 p.m. PDT.

One of the NSL's six founding clubs, Calgary Wild FC led by head coach Lydia Bedford, will continue their opening road trip for matches against the Halifax Tides (April 26) and AFC Toronto (May 1) before returning to McMahon Stadium for their home opener, May 11 at 5 p.m. MDT.

