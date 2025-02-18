AFC Toronto Announces Desjardins Group as Founding Partner

February 18, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce Desjardins Group as the club's founding partner ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season. Desjardins will also be the team's official financial institution and first-ever kit sponsor over the course of a multi-year partnership.

Desjardins is Canada's largest financial cooperative group and has a long history of community involvement. In addition to investing heavily in local partnerships, it develops a range of programs that empower its personal and business members and clients to achieve their own ambitious goals. The purpose-driven organization is passing a new milestone by joining forces with Toronto's first professional women's soccer club.

Both organizations are aligned in their mission to strengthen community development and work towards a more equitable landscape in sports and business, while building a brighter future for all.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Desjardins as a founding partner of AFC Toronto and this historic collaboration represents much more than just a sponsorship agreement," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO. "It is an example of how new and established Canadian organizations are embracing the opportunity to collaboratively champion change. AFC Toronto is eager to work hand in hand with Desjardins to prioritize community development, showing what's possible when true partners come together with a shared vision."

"This is an exciting time for women's professional sports in Canada and we couldn't be happier to be part of it. This partnership is an opportunity to support athletes who are setting a great example, showing young Canadians what is possible when you commit and persevere," said Isabelle Garon, Executive Vice-President of Marketing, Communications, Cooperation and Office of the President at Desjardins. "Desjardins wants to play a role building community across Canada. AFC Toronto is sport at the highest level and an outlet for people across the GTA to connect around a new home team. We're proud to be supporting that." 

AFC Toronto will make additional updates regarding community initiatives and other announcements leading up to the club's inaugural season opener in April 2025. Supporters are encouraged to look out for the exciting kit drop in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from February 18, 2025

AFC Toronto Announces Desjardins Group as Founding Partner - AFC Toronto

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.