AFC Toronto Announces Inaugural Pre-Season Roster for Northern Super League Debut

February 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, Ontario - AFC Toronto is thrilled to confirm its inaugural pre-season roster ahead of the club's highly-anticipated debut in the Northern Super League. The squad features a dynamic mix of Canadian-grown talent and international player experience, positioning the club for an exciting first season this April.

All 19 players bring unique technical abilities and a robust determination to help AFC Toronto establish itself as a leading organization in the NSL. Supporters are encouraged to keep an eye out for additional player signings as the club continues to prepare for kickoff this spring.

"After months of preparation, we're excited to finally step onto the field and begin this journey," said Marko Milanovic, AFC Toronto Head Coach. "This group was built with a clear vision, and I'm looking forward to seeing the players come together and set the foundation for what's ahead. This is just the beginning, and we're ready to get to work."

2025 AFC Toronto Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Sierra Cota-Yarde, Sofia Manner

Defenders (5): Ashley Cathro, Kaela Hansen, Hong Hye-ji (INTL), Sarah Rollins, Croix Soto (INTL)

Midfielders (8): Colby Barnett (INTL), Aoi Kizaki (INTL), Ivymae Perez, Nikayla Small, Cloey Uddenberg, Emma Regan, Victoria Pickett, April Lantaigne

Forwards (4): Shaina Ashouri (INTL), Kaylee Hunter, Jade Kovacevic, Leah Pais

The team's pre-season training will be based at York Lions Stadium, which will also serve as AFC Toronto's home ground for the 2025 season.

As professional women's soccer enters a new era in Toronto, AFC Toronto embarks on its debut season with ambitions to make an immediate impact both on and off the field. The club is committed to delivering top-tier performances while building and nurturing a strong connection with the city's passionate soccer community.

Season tickets for AFC Toronto's inaugural season are now available to those who have placed an early deposit. The general public will have access to purchase season tickets starting on Thursday, February 6th 2025.

