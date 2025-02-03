AFC Toronto Signs Californian Midfielder Colby Barnett

February 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON (January 31, 2025) - AFC Toronto announced today the signing of former United States Youth National Team member and Santa Clara University star, Colby Barnett. Originally from Los Alamitos, California, the 21-year-old committed her future to AFC Toronto over several other professional opportunities in the United States.

During her college career at Santa Clara University, Barnett was a pivotal player for the Broncos. Known for her creativity and consistency, her standout performances earned her multiple accolades, solidifying her reputation as one of the top midfielders at the NCAA Division I level. This includes being named to the Herman Trophy Watch list in 2024, an award recognizing the top national player of the year.

"Colby is someone we were tracking for some time after watching Santa Clara play in San Francisco in September. We were immediately and thoroughly impressed with her quality," said AFC Toronto Sporting Director, Billy Wilson. "She had interest from National Women's Soccer League clubs, but she's coming to Canada to be part of our project. We couldn't be more excited."

"As a player, she has a huge personality on the field, and I think our supporters will love her character. She's very tenacious with a sweet left foot and is comfortable attacking outside in 1-v-1 moments or inside to combine. These are qualities that we look for in wide players and we feel Colby has the tools to be a big contributor in both attacking and defending moments."

For Barnett, the opportunity to join AFC Toronto represents a thrilling new chapter in her career.

"The entire project at AFC Toronto was extremely enticing to me, and I'm excited to begin this next chapter in Canada," she said. "When I met with Billy and [head coach] Marko, they made it clear they wanted me to develop under their care and really convinced me that this club was the best fit for my goals. I feel very blessed to be part of a history-making inaugural season in Canada, and I can't wait to inspire our supporters and young athletes in Toronto."

Fans can look forward to watching Barnett in action this April as the Northern Super League kicks off its highly anticipated inaugural season. AFC Toronto will continue to announce additional player signings in the near future.

