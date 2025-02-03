AFC Toronto Signs Rising Star Kaylee Hunter

February 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the signing of Canadian Youth National Team forward Kaylee Hunter. The talented youngster, who has penned her first professional contract at just 17-years-old, is the latest player to commit to AFC Toronto ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season.

Born and raised in Calgary, Hunter developed her skills and passion for soccer while playing with local youth club Calgary West FC. In 2023, she joined Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite before moving to Vancouver in January 2024 for what proved to be an unforgettable year.

The Whitecaps won League1 Alberta, the League1 Inter-Provincial Championship and qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Women's Champions Cup. Hunter was a promising talent against some of the best clubs in North America during the tournament. These include Mexican powerhouse Club América plus National Women's Soccer League sides San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns, the former club of Christine Sinclair.

The teenager's impressive success at club level also translated to the international stage with Canada. Since her debut for the Women's U-17 National Team in 2023, Hunter has registered eight goals and six assists in six appearances. She was subsequently called up to the U-20 National Team.

"We believe Kaylee is undoubtedly one of the best emerging players in the country and we are ecstatic that she has decided to take the first steps of her professional career with AFC Toronto," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto's Sporting Director.

"Kaylee first caught our attention during last year's League1 Inter-Provincial Championships where she led her Vancouver side to the title. We then watched how she was able to compete in those Concacaf Champions Cup games against incredibly high-level opposition, and it was obvious that this wasn't just another talented young player. Kaylee is someone with an incredible work ethic and burning desire to improve. When you combine these qualities with her technical abilities, we believe that we have a very special player joining the club."

On an individual level, Hunter's accolades include winning the Whitecaps' Most Promising Female Player award in 2024 and League1 Interprovincial Most Valuable Player the same year.

"Turning professional was always my goal, but there was never an opportunity to do so in Canada. So, signing with AFC Toronto was a 'dreams to reality' moment for me and I can't wait to get started," said Kaylee Hunter on joining the club. "The Northern Super League is an amazing opportunity for women to come back and play in their home country and also for the next generation to watch their idols up close. AFC Toronto's vision really excites me, and I want to help them be as successful as possible."

Hunter's signing is another example of AFC Toronto's commitment to identifying and providing opportunity for talented Canadian players. Additional announcements will arrive in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.