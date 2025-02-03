AFC Toronto Signs Forward Shaina Ashouri

February 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is proud to announce American forward Shaina Ashouri as the club's newest signing. The 28-year-old from Parker, Colorado brings invaluable career experience to the roster after helping two Icelandic clubs to record-breaking achievements.

Ashouri's ambition to leave a lasting impact in professional women's sports led to her identifying the groundbreaking Northern Super League as her perfect next step. AFC Toronto is thrilled to rely on her key leadership as the club fosters its legacy in the Canadian soccer community.

"The last two teams I was a part of were both programs in building mode. They were newly promoted and looking for someone to help propel them forward. What is happening in Canada with the new Northern Super League provides me another opportunity to have an influence and inspiring young athletes is a goal I value," said Ashouri on the opportunity with AFC Toronto.

After a short stint with Icelandic club Thor/KA, Ashouri signed for Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar (FH) in 2022. Here, she registered nine goals and four assists in 10 games on route to helping the club go undefeated in the regular season and earn promotion to Iceland's first tier, the Besta deild kvenna. The following season as co-captain, Ashouri helped FH finish in the top six and was named in the Besta Deild Team of the Season for 2023.

Her standout performances led to interest from high-profile Icelandic teams who played in the UEFA Women's Champions League. However, Ashouri signed for Víkingur Reykjavik FC in 2024, another newly promoted club. Here as the club's leading goal scorer, she helped the team to its highest-ever league finish (third) and won the team's first Icelandic Super Cup.

"Shaina has demonstrated that she's prepared to take on exciting new projects and is passionate about laying foundations for success," said AFC Toronto Sporting Director Billy Wilson. "She has experience and we feel she has the tools to make an impact here in Toronto. Her movement off the ball is very intelligent, she can break lines with and without the ball and has a knack of arriving in key areas at the right time which means she carries a goal threat."

"AFC Toronto has an immense amount of support and it's extremely meaningful to me to help build programs up. I'm proud to be trailblazer with this club," added Ashouri. "After my conversations with Billy and [head coach] Marko, I really bought into the culture and felt the project perfectly suited me as a player. I'm thrilled to get started this spring."

Throughout her three-and-a-half years in Iceland, Ashouri registered 31 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions. Additionally, her resume includes a stint with Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, playing NCAA Division I soccer at the University of Wyoming and receiving an invitation to a Ukraine Women's National Team camp in 2022.

AFC Toronto will continue to announce additional player signings in the coming weeks.

