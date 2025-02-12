Calgary Roughnecks Acquire Matt Sykes from San Diego Seals

February 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks have acquired defender Matt Sykes and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 Entry Draft from the San Diego Seals, in exchange for Calgary's conditional pick (18th overall) in the 2025 Entry Draft.

Sykes, 25, joins the Roughnecks after being selected by the Seals in the second round, 25th overall in the 2019 Entry Draft. The 6'3", 215-pound Ontario native has appeared in 53 regular season games and eight playoff games, all with San Diego, collecting 14 points, and 184 loose balls.

"We are very pleased to add Matt to our defence. He is a big, strong, intelligent player with experience who brings a team-first mentality to the game," said Roughnecks General Manager Mike Board.

The Roughnecks are excited to be back in the Rough House for a double header this Family Day long weekend. The Saskatchewan Rush visit WestJet Field on Friday Feb 14th for the Lover's & Lax Party, before a showdown with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Sunday Feb 16th for the Pajama Party. Tickets to the party are available now at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

