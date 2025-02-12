Seals Set to Take on the Twice Reigning NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits as They Look to Even Their Record on the Season

Fresh off a last-minute 11-10 win over the Toronto Rock that put a halt to a three-game losing streak, the San Diego Seals (4-5) will face perhaps their toughest test of the season when they head to Buffalo's KeyBank Center to take on the undefeated and twice reigning NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits (6-0) this Saturday night (Feb. 15). Faceoff is 4:30 p.m. PT.

The Seals needed a big win last Saturday night in Toronto and they got one with the help of forward and team captain Wes Berg and fellow forward Rob Hellyer. It was Hellyer's goal with 1:16 left in the fourth that tied the game, 10-10, and ended a 5-0 Toronto run, and Berg's goal with just 49 seconds left proved to be the game winner. For Berg, the game-winner was the 250 th goal of his career and for Hellyer, his game-tying goal came in his 150 th career regular season game. It capped a two-goal night for Hellyer and a four-goal evening for Berg. And goaltender Chirs Origlieri was solid in net when his team needed him most. After giving up five straight goals early in the fourth, "Rigsy" settled down and held the Rock scoreless over the final 7:01 as part of a 39-save night.

Now the Seals will have to contend with the red hot Bandits, who've won their first six to start this season and 15 straight (including playoffs) dating back to last season. The Bandits, who will play at Toronto on Friday night before facing the Seals, haven't lost in nearly a year with their last defeat (12-11 in overtime) coming at the hands of the now defunct Panther City Lacrosse Club on March 22, 2024.

The Bandits have done it with defense as their 57 goals allowed this season are the fewest in the NLL by a wide margin though second-best team in terms of goals allowed (Ottawa) has played two more games. Goalie Matt Vinc is allowing just 9.6 goals per game for Buffalo while touting a save percentage of 81%, and defenseman Paul Dawson is third in the NLL with 16 blocked shots.

Offensively, the Seals will look to slow forwards Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne. Smith is fifth in the NLL with 58 points on the season (13 goals and 45 assists) while Byrne is tied for seventh with 55 on a team-leading 21 goals and 34 assists.

Broadcast Information : Saturday night's game will be televised locally in San Diego on KUSI-TV and streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

Seals-Bandits Head-to-Head : The all-time series between the Seals and Bandits has been particularly one-sided with Buffalo holding a 4-0 series edge and a 2-0 mark in games played at the KeyBank Center.

A Look Back at Last Season's Meeting : The Seals fell to the then reigning NLL Champion Bandits, 12-9, in Week 2 of the 2023-24 NLL season at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The game was tight early on with the teams separated by no more than two goals until Buffalo went on a five-goal run in the third period to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 10-7 advantage that included a pair of power play goals. The Seals closed to within 10-8 late in the third-period, but the Bandits outscored the Seals 3 to 2 over the final 15 minutes to secure the win. Wes Berg led the Seals with three goals. Faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste came away with a game-high 19 loose balls and goalkeeper Chris Origlieri made 34 saves.

Milestones on the Horizon - (Playoffs and Regular Season Included)

- Ryan Benesch (763 career assists) needs 16 more to pass John Grant Jr. (778) for 7th all-time.

- Benesch (1,332 career points) needs 26 more to pass Josh Sanderson (1,357) for 6 th all-time.

- Benesch (1,380 career loose ball recoveries) needs 20 more to reach 1,400 for his career.

- Wes Berg (250 career goals) needs 50 more to reach 300 for his career.

- Berg (374 career assists) needs 26 more to reach 400 for his career.

- Zach Currier (97 career assists) needs just 3 more to reach 100 for his career.

- Jesse Gamble (99 career points) needs just 1 more to reach 100 for his career.

- Rob Hellyer (290 career goals) needs 10 more to reach 300 for his career

- Cam Holding (1,161 career loose ball recoveries) needs 39 more to reach 1,200 for his career.

- Holding (92 career assists) needs 8 more to reach 100 for his career.

- Kyle Jackson (139 career goals) needs 11 more to reach 150 for his career.

- Jackson (182 career assists) needs 18 more to reach 200 for his career.

- Ben McIntosh (294 career assists) needs 6 to reach 300 for his career.

- Kyle Rubisch (97 career points) needs 3 to reach 100 for his NLL career.

- Trevor Baptiste (1,545 career faceoff wins) needs 32 more to pass Bob Snider (1,576) for 9 th all-time.

Stats Leaders

- Zach Currier ranks 2nd in the NLL with 96 loose balls secured and 19 caused turnovers.

- Eli Gobrecht is right behind Currier, ranking 3rd in the NLL with 17 forced turnovers, while Kyle Rubisch is tied for 7th with 13.

- Chris Origlieri owns the NLL's 7 th -lowest goals against average (11.1) among goaltenders who've played at least 350 minutes.

- Rob Hellyer leads the Seals this season with 40 points on 17 goals and a team-leading 23 assists.

- Ryan Benesch is second on the team with 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists.

- Wes Berg leads the team with 18 goals and ranks third with 33 points (15 assists) while Ben McIntosh is fourth with 31 points on 11 goals and 20 assists.

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill owns a career regular-season won-loss ledger of 57-36 (.613) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the four full seasons he's been at the helm.

Honors and Awards

Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri was recently named as a 2024 Star of the Year by the San Diego Sports Association. Origlieri, who finished the 2023-24 season with the National Lacrosse League's second-lowest goals against average (9.79) among starting netminders was honored at the 77 th Annual Salute to the Champions Dinner in San Diego on Jan. 13.

A Closer Look at the Seals New Additions

- One of the Seals' early offseason acquisitions, Ryan Benesch had pondered retirement before signing a one-year deal with the Seals and he wasted no time making a big impression on his new team with a nine-point night in his first game as a Seal with five goals and four assists. He scored four more in the Seals' game against Georgia on Dec. 21 and three against Las Vegas on Jan. 18. The 19-year NLL veteran is a two-time All-Pro and one of the most prolific scorers in League history. He was also the first overall pick by San Jose in the 2006 NLL entry draft. All-time including playoffs, Benesch fourth in NLL history for games played (282) and he ranks fourth in NLL history in goals (569), eighth in assists (763) and seventh in points (1,332). Benesch was traded to Toronto by San Jose in 2006 and played there for two seasons before moving on to play for Edmonton (2009), Minnesota (2010-13), Buffalo (2014-17), Colorado (2018-19), Rochester (2019), Halifax (2020 and '23), Albany (2022) and Panther City (2022).

- Now in his 12 th NLL season, Rob Hellyer also joined the Seals during free agency. His impressive regular-season resume includes 268 career goals and 468 assists for 736 career points. He's also secured 674 loose balls while playing in 150 career regular-season games. Hellyer also brings valuable playoff experience to San Diego as well having suited up in 14 career postseason games where he's scored 18 goals and chalked up 39 assists for 57 additional points. The 30 th overall pick in the 2010 NLL Draft by the Toronto Rock, Hellyer spent the 2023-24 season in Las Vegas after spending his first 10 NLL seasons in Toronto.

- Ben McIntosh : McIntosh, the number one overall pick by Edmonton in the 2014 NLL Draft, joined the Seals as well via free agency after spending the last two seasons playing for Philadelphia. McIntosh brings a wealth of offensive prowess to the Seals as he's scored 293 career regular-season goals and racked up 254 assists (547 career points), while scooping up 561 loose balls in just his ninth NLL regular season (142 career games). McIntosh's playoff ledger is just as impressive as in 19 career postseason games, he's scored 35 goals and recorded 31 assists (66 points) to go along with 72 loose balls secured. Originally drafted by Edmonton, McIntosh's first eight NLL seasons were spent in Edmonton (2015), Saskatchewan (2016-20) and Philadelphia (2022-24).

- Zach Currier : Currier joined the Seals as part of a blockbuster trade with Calgary in July and this season, he ranks second in the NLL in both loose balls secured (96) and caused turnovers (19). He scooped up a season-high 13 loose balls at Las Vegas on Jan. 18 and at Toronto on Feb. 8. The third overall pick in the 2017 NLL Draft, Currier won a championship with Calgary in 2019. He's a two-time NLL Transition Player of the Year as well as a two-time All-NLL first-team and second-team selection. Including playoffs, Currier has played in 120 career games, scoring 55 career goals while registering 90 career assists (145 career points). He's also scooped up 1,252 loose balls during his career and in 2022, he set the NLL single-season mark with 62 caused turnovers.

- Dylan Watson : Just prior to their game against Las Vegas on Jan. 18, the Seals acquired Watson i n a trade with the Desert Dogs and Watson scored a goal in his first game as a Seal. He also scored a pair in the Seals' Feb. 8 win at Toronto. A second-year NLL pro, Watson was the Desert Dogs' fifth-leading scorer as a rookie during the 2023-24 season, having tallied 19 goals and 16 assists (35 total points) while appearing in all 18 games. He also showed tenacity, securing 42 loose balls.

- Trent DiCicco : The first of the Seals' three first-round draft picks in September's NLL Draft, DiCicco scored his first NLL goal in the Seals' Dec. 7 game at Georgia and he had a team-leading three assists in the Seals' Feb. 1 outing against Saskatchewan. A four-year letterman at Ohio State University, DiCicco was a team captain as a senior and he was the team's hammer recipient in 2023-24, an honor that is bestowed upon a senior leader in the Buckeyes' weight room each offseason. The Guelph, Ontario native played 47 career games for the Buckeyes, tallying 88 ground balls, 17 points and 10 caused turnovers.

Seals Top Returnees

- Seals Team Captain Wes Berg finished the 2023-24 regular season with 108 points, second-most in a season in team history, behind the 109 he scored during the 2022-23 season. His 108 points were sixth-most in the NLL. Berg's 67 assists led the team and were tied for seventh in the NLL, while his 41 goals were second on the team and tied for 12th in the League.

- Goalkeeper Chris Origlieri finished the 2023-24 season with the National Lacrosse League's second-lowest goals against average (9.79) among starting netminders. He played the third-most minutes in the League, a team-record 1,059:57; he recorded the NLL's fifth-highest save percentage among starters (79%), also a team record, and he finished the year ninth in the League with 661 saves on the season. "Rigs'" 13 wins as the Seals' starting goaltender were also a team record.

- Defenseman Kyle Rubisch led the Seals and ranked 7th in the NLL a season ago with a team-record 29 takeaways.

- Trevor Baptiste, the renowned faceoff specialist, finished third in the NLL in faceoff wins last season, his first in San Diego, with a team-record 308. Baptiste's 71% faceoff win percentage ranked third in the League among players with at least 250 faceoffs taken. Baptiste also set a team single-season record for loose balls secured (177), a figure which ranked 3rd in the NLL.

Game Summaries

Game 1 vs. Philadelphia: In a high-scoring affair that featured 33 combined goals, the Seals bounced back from an early 5-1 deficit to knock off the Philadelphia Wings, 18-15, in their 2024-25 National Lacrosse League opener on at Pechanga Arena. It was a fast and furious first quarter that saw the Seals and Wings combine for 12 goals as Philadelphia staked out to an 8-4 lead. San Diego struck first with veteran newcomer Ryan Benesch scoring his first goal as a Seal before the Wings went on a five-goal run. Down 5-1 with 4:34 left in the first quarter, Benesch halted the Philadelphia run with a goal that trickled thru the legs of Wings goaltender Nick Damude. Zach Currier and Ben McIntosh each scored their first goals as Seals just 42 seconds apart during the opening quarter. The second period was all Seals as they outscored the Wings 7-1, including four power play goals, to claim an 11-9 edge at the break. Rob Hellyer scored his first three goals as a Seal, including one on the power play on a beautiful pass from Wes Berg. Midway thru the period, Berg scored his first goal of the season on a pass from Benesch during a power play and 1:44 later, Berg returned the favor, finding an open Benesch for his third of the night, also on the power play, to draw the Seals within one at 9-8. After another Philadelphia penalty, McIntosh tied the game at 9-9 off a nice assist from the Seals top pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, Trent DiCicco. At the 1:38 mark, Berg went behind the back to Hellyer to give the Seals a lead 10-9, their first since they led 1-0 early in the contest and McIntosh netted his third with 50.2 left in the half for the final goal of the opening 30 minutes. The teams combined for seven goals in the third period with San Diego outscoring the Wings 4-3 to stretch their lead to 15-12. Benesch scored twice more, his fourth and fifth of the night, while Adam Noakes and Eli Gobrecht both scored their first of the season for the Seals, with Gobrecht's coming on a runout after a long pass from goalkeeper Chris Origlieri. There was a pivotal moment late in the third period when Rubisch was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for high-sticking, but the Seals put up a wall on defense and held the Wings scoreless while scoring a goal of their own shorthanded 51 seconds into the fourth with Tre Leclaire scoring off a pass from DiCicco. The Seals would go on to play the Wings even in the fourth period with both teams scoring three goals apiece. The Seals' final scores coming from McIntosh, who logged his fourth of the night and Drew Belgrave, who scored into an empty net with 3:13 left in the contest.

Game 2 at Georgia : For the second year in a row, the Seals and Georgia Swarm required extra time to settle matters, but this time it was the Swarm who came out on top as Andrew Kew's goal 2:55 into overtime gave the Swarm a 13-12 win in their season opener at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It was a high-scoring and back and forth affair early that saw the teams combine for 17 goals in the first 30 minutes. The Seals scored a pair in the first period before adding seven in the second to jump out to a 9-8 lead at halftime. Among those seven was a goal by Trent DiCicco, the Seals' top pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, which was his first professional NLL goal. Rob Hellyer accounted for three of the Seals' first half goals while Wes Berg chipped in with a pair. The Seals jumped out to an 11-8 lead 1:29 into the third quarter but Georgia scored the next three and the game was tied 11-11 going into the fourth. The score remained as such until the 9:24 mark of the fourth when Ryan Benesch ended a 19-minute scoring drought for San Diego with his second goal of the night to give the Seals a 12-11 lead. With just over four minutes left in regulation, Seth Oakes scored for the Swarm to tie the game at 12 apiece. That goal was Georgia's first in more than 13 minutes as they too endured a long scoring drought. Neither team would score again in the fourth, setting up the overtime finish. Notable: Wes Berg scored four points against the Swarm to reach the 600-point plateau for his career. Ben McIntosh had 4 loose ball recoveries to reach 600 for his career. Kyle Rubisch had nine loose ball recoveries to up his career total to 1,707 on route to becoming just the eighth player in NLL history with at least 1,700. Zach Currier scooped up 11 loose balls giving him an even 1,300 for his career.

Game 3 vs. Colorado : The Seals continued their dominance over Colorado but had to hold on late for a hard-fought 14-11 win at Pechanga Arena. Wes Berg had a stellar night for the Seals with a team-leading seven points on four goals and three assists. After being tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Seals outscored the Mammoth 7-2 in the second to jump out to a 10-5 lead at halftime. Berg and Kyle Jackson, who was making his season debut, both netted three first-half goals while Zach Currier scored a pair. The most impressive goal of the first half though was scored by Danny Logan at the end of the first quarter. With time winding down in the quarter, the Mammoth pulled goaltender Dillon Ward to gain a man advantage, but Colorado's shot with seconds remaining in the half missed the net and was rebounded up by Logan, who fired a length of the field shot into an empty Mammoth net sending Pechanga Arena into a frenzy. Logan did it again late in the Seals' three-goal third period, scoring on the run out, beating Ward one-on-one after taking a long pass from goaltender Chris Origlieri. Down five heading into in the fourth, Colorado closed to within two at 13-11 before Eli Gobrecht's goal with 25.8 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Seals. Notable : Origlieri recorded 32 saves against the Mammoth, passing the 1,000 career save mark in the process.

Game 4 vs. Georgia : Despite getting four goals from Ryan Benesch, the Seals fell to the Georga Swarm, 11-8, at Pechanga Arena. It was a low-scoring game that was tied 4-4 at halftime before Georgia outscored the Seals 3-1 in the third quarter to jump out to a 8-5 lead. Early in the fourth, the Seals climbed to within a goal at 8-7 after Ben McIntosh's goal with 9:32 remaining, but Georgia countered with a pair of goals in a 2:45 stretch to jump back ahead 10-7. Benesch scored his fourth goal of the night for the Seals on a power play with 5:12 left in the fourth to make it a two-goal game, which it remained until Georgia added an empty netter with 47 seconds left as they closed out the win.

Game 5 vs. Ottawa : In a tight, low-scoring, defensive affair, the Seals picked up a key 6-5 win over the Ottawa Black Bears at Pechanga Arena and in the process, they become the first team in NLL history to win a game when scoring just six goals. The Seals' defense and goaltender Chris Origlieri were the story of the night as the team held Ottawa scoreless for the final 37:02 of regulation, while Origlieri made 31 saves. It was a 2-2 game after one quarter. The Seals goals were scored by a spinning Ben McIntosh at the top of the crease 1:24 into the contest, and Rob Hellyer who scored on the power play off a nice feed from Wes Berg at the 5:39 mark. The Seals added another pair in the second but were outscored by Ottawa 3-2 in the period and trailed 5-4 at the break. Both Seals goals were scored by players who netted their first of the season. Graydon Bradey scored first, 3:28 into the quarter before Matt Wright put one in 24 seconds later. Wright's was also the first of his career. San Diego came out of the locker room roaring after halftime and the Seals were consistent, scoring another pair in the third. Just 40 seconds into the quarter, Berg took a beautiful pass from Hellyer and scored on a diving shot down the middle to tie the game at 5-5 and just 58 seconds later, Berg did it again with a shot from the top of the crease to put the Seals up 6-5.

Game 6 at Vancouver : A defensive battle for three quarters turned into an offensive shootout in the fourth and the Seals came up on the short end, falling 11-9 to the Vancouver Warriors at the Rogers Center in British Columbia, Canada. After combining for just nine goals in the game's opening three quarters, the teams dropped the gloves and tallied 11 in the fourth and final quarter, but eight of those were scored by the Warriors, including a game-high six by forward Keegan Bal, all in that fourth and final period. A 6-3 game heading into the fourth quarter, Vancouver scored twice in the first 3:57 to climb within a goal at 6-5. Ryan Benesch halted the Warrior run on a run down the middle, taking a nice feed from Cam Holding and beating Warriors' goalie Aden Walsh low on the stick side to put the Seals back on top by two, 7-5. Vancouver came back however and went on a 4-0 run to jump ahead 9-7 with 4:33 left in the game. Holding put an end to the run, coming up with a loose ball near midfield and putting it into the net unassisted to draw the Seals back within one at 9-8. Still down a goal, and a player, after Wes Berg was called for a holding penalty with 2:01 left in fourth, Seals Head Coach Patrick Merrill made a gutsy decision to pull goaltender Chris Origlieri to draw to even strength and Rob Hellyer rewarded Merrill's faith, scoring a goal with 1:27 left to tie the game at 9-9. Still on the power play though, Bal scored his fifth of the night just 19 seconds later to put the Warriors back up, 10-9 and less than a minute after that, Bal dashed the Seals hopes of a comeback, scoring an empty netter with just 14 seconds left for the final goal of the night.

Game 7 at Las Vegas : The Seals fell to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 12-10, at the Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. The Seals trailed for most of the night, but climbed to within a goal (9-8) after three quarters before being outscored by the Desert Dogs, 3-2, over the final 15 minutes. Ryan Benesch had a team-high three goals for San Diego, including a pair of power play goals, while Rob Hellyer and Kyle Jackson, who was playing in his 100 th career NLL game, both scored twice. And Dylan Watson, who had just been acquired from Las Vegas days before the game, scored his first goal as a Seal in the second.

Game 8 vs Saskatchewan : A 7-0 halftime deficit was too much to overcome as the Seals fell to the Saskatchewan Rush, 12-8, at Pechanga Arena. The Seals fought back valiantly to make it a game in the third period, outscoring the Rush 5-2 to climb back within 9-5. Rookie Trent DiCicco was a bright spot for the Seals as he set up three straight goals in the quarter, including two to Ben McIntosh and another to Rob Hellyer. They, along with Zach Currier, all finished the night with two goals apiece to lead the team. Notable : Ryan Benesch played in his 281st career game, moving past former Seal Brodie Merrill for the 4 th -most games played all-time in NLL history.

Game 9 at Toronto : Seals team captain Wes Berg capped off a four-goal night with a game-winning goal with just 49 seconds left as the Seals ended a three-game losing streak with an 11-10 win over the Toronto Rock at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. For Berg, the game-winner was the 250 th goal of his illustrious career. Fellow forward Rob Hellyer, who was playing in his 150 th career regular-season game, co-starred in the victory as it was his goal with 1:16 left in the fourth that put a halt to a 5-0 Toronto run and tied the game at 10-10, setting up Berg's heroics. The Seals were in command for most of the game, holding leads of 2-1 after one period, 6-3 at halftime and 9-5 after three periods but the Rock caught fire in the fourth. They scored five unanswered goals in the first 7:59 before Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri settled down and didn't give up a goal the rest of the night as part of a 39-save effort. Notable : Berg's four goals were the most by either side, while Hellyer and Dylan Watson both scored twice. Three was the magic number in the assist category as Hellyer, Ryan Benesch, Eli Gobrecht, Ben McIntosh and Ty Thompson all tallied three on the night. Defensively, Zach Currier scooped up a game-high 13 loose balls, while Jesse Gamble, Matthew Wright and Gobrecht each forced a pair of turnovers among the 11 takeaways San Diego's defense recorded on the night.

San Diego Seals 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule & Results (4-5)

Date Opponent Arena Theme Start Time TV / Final Score

Sunday, Dec. 1 PHILADELPHIA WINGS Pechanga Arena Opening Night 3:00 p.m. W, 18-15

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Georgia Swarm Gas South Arena 5:00 p.m. L, 12-13 (OT)

Friday, Dec. 13 COLORADO MAMMOTH Pechanga Arena Emo Night 7:30 p.m. W, 14-11

Saturday, Dec. 21 GEORGIA SWARM Pechanga Arena Heroes Night 7:00 p.m. L, 8-11

Saturday, Jan. 4 OTTAWA BLACK BEARS Pechanga Arena Country Night 7:00 p.m. W, 6-5

Friday, Jan. 10 at Vancouver Warriors Rogers Arena 7:00 p.m. L, 9-11

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lee's Family Forum 7:00 p.m. L, 10-12

Saturday, Feb. 1 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH Pechanga Arena Mexican Heritage Night 7:00 p.m. L, 8-12

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Toronto Rock Paramount Fine Foods Centre 4:00 p.m. W, 11-10

Saturday, Feb. 15 at Buffalo Bandits KeyBank Center 4:30 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 22 BUFFALO BANDITS Pechanga Arena Margaritaville Night presented 7:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

by Margaritaville Hotel San Diego

Friday, March 7 VANCOUVER WARRIORS Pechanga Arena SUFAC Night 7:30 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Sunday, March 16 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS Pechanga Arena Native American Heritage Night 2:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Saturday, March 22 at Calgary Roughnecks Scotiabank Saddledome 6:00 p.m. Fox 5 & ESPN+

Saturday, March 29 at Rochester Knighthawks Blue Cross Arena 4:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Saturday, April 5 at Halifax Thunderbirds Scotiabank Centre 3:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Saturday, April 12 at Albany Firewolves MVP Arena 4:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Friday, April 18 ALBANY FIREWOLVES Pechanga Arena Fan Appreciation Night 7:30 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

All Times Pacific.

