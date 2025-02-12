Player Transactions
February 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Reilly O'Connor on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Brady Kearnan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Ottawa Black Bears have released Nathan Grenon from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have traded Matt Sykes and their sixth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the eighteenth overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.
The San Diego Seals have signed Pat Kavanagh to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
