Toron Eccleston: The Rising Rookie of the Georgia Swarm

February 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The buzz in the National Lacrosse League was growing louder. A new name was making waves in the league, a rookie who had quickly gone from a promising draft pick to a legitimate scoring threat. That name? Toron Eccleston.

At 24 years old-soon to be 25-Eccleston had already carved out an impressive collegiate career. A standout attackman from Calgary, Alberta, he made a name for himself at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he led his team to a historic National Championship victory in 2023. His stats spoke volumes: 164 goals, 214 points, and a reputation as an offensive weapon. It was no surprise that the Georgia Swarm selected him 6th overall in the 2023 NLL Draft. But instead of jumping straight to the pros, Eccleston made a calculated decision-to return to school and finish his master's degree at Saint Joseph's University while playing his final year of college lacrosse.

The Debut: A Snowstorm and a First Glimpse

On January 10, Eccleston finally donned the Swarm jersey for the first time in a debut against the Ottawa Black Bears. The game itself was chaotic-a Georgia snowstorm coinciding with a matchup against the NLL's newest franchise. Though he didn't find the back of the net that night, the flashes of skill and power were evident. Fans and analysts could see that it was only a matter of time before Eccleston broke through.

A Homecoming and a Breakthrough

In just his second career game, Eccleston returned to his hometown of Calgary to face off against the Roughnecks. With family and friends in the crowd, he delivered a moment he'd never forget-his first NLL goal. It was a simple yet powerful play, the kind of goal that removes the weight of expectations from a rookie's shoulders.

That goal was the spark he needed.

The following game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs was a statement performance. Four goals. Four assists. Eight points. Suddenly, he wasn't just adjusting to the pro level-he was thriving in it. Eccleston's name was etched in NLL history, becoming just the third rookie in the past 20 years to record at least 4 goals and 4 assists in a single game.

Rookie of the Year Contender?

By the time Georgia faced the Colorado Mammoth, Eccleston had already proven he wasn't just a one-game wonder. He matched his previous outing with another explosive performance: 4 goals and 3 assists. With back-to-back 7+ point games, he joined a rare club-just the 10th rookie in league history to achieve such a feat.

Now, the conversation had shifted.

Eccleston had 17 points in just four games, ranking sixth among rookies in total scoring but first in points per game (4.3). If his scoring pace continued in the second half of the season, he wouldn't just be in the Rookie of the Year discussion-he could be a frontrunner.

Toron Eccleston's journey is far from over. With nine games left in the regular season, he has the opportunity to cement himself as one of the most impactful first-year players the NLL has seen in years. His size (6'4 ¬Â³), skill, and scoring ability make him a nightmare for defenders, and as he continues to find his rhythm, the Swarm may have just found their next offensive superstar.

From a small-town kid in Calgary to a collegiate champion to one of the NLL's most exciting rookies, Toron Eccleston's rise is just beginning. The lacrosse world is watching. And they like what they see.

