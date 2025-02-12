Colorado Mammoth Spring Break Camp Returns to Lakewood March 17-19

DENVER - For as much as we love the winter slate of National Lacrosse League action as the Colorado Mammoth and the league's 13 other squads duke it out inside arenas throughout North America, there's something special about the spring stretch and all that if offers.

Which comes in the form of the box lacrosse world's March to May as NLL teams prepare to put the finishing touches on their 2024-25 campaign throughout the final two months in hopes of claiming one of the eight postseason spots up for grabs.

But for the greater Colorado Lacrosse community, the progressively earlier sunrises and later sunsets represent the dawning of the 2025 Colorado Mammoth Spring Break Camp.

Set to return to beautiful Lakewood, Colorado's Foothills Fieldhouse, the very building the organization uses for its in-season practices, March 17-19, the camp will once again offer youth athletes between the ages of 7 to 14 an opportunity to learn from their favorite hometown players!

Continuing to give back to the community which he's called home for more than a decade now, Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward, who doubles as the team's Lacrosse Development Manager, is set to lead the charge during the three-day skills development camp.

Joined by Mammoth forward Will Malcom and Mammoth defenseman Warren Jeffrey, three of the league's brightest talents are set to get sticks in hands and energy flowing as youth athletes learn more about the importance of fundamentals, stick skills and beyond from the pros themselves.

All camp participants will receive a custom Mammoth pinnie alongside one ticket for a future Colorado Mammoth game at the conclusion of camp. Athletes will need to provide their own box lacrosse-appropriate equipment and should bring water and snacks, as they'll be GRINDING!

With daily and week-long prizes available for Camper of the Day and Week, kiddos are encouraged to bring their best attitude and fiery work ethics as they look to improve their game and make some friends along the way!

Athletes interested in participating in the 2025 Colorado Mammoth Spring Break Camp can register here.

As one of the league's most storied franchises and a power player within the western sector of North America, the Colorado Mammoth remain dedicated to growing the game we love in the lacrosse-forward state of Colorado and look to continue making lacrosse a game everyone can play. Whether athletes have had sticks in their hands since a young age or want to simply give the game a try, this is a great opportunity to GET IN THE BOX!

This year's camp will be capped at 30 participants - and with limited spots remaining, it's time to TUSK UP and SIGN UP before the final spots have been claimed!

Set to host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Feb. 21 during the team's Marvel Super Hero Night, why not bring the family out for some comic book-based fun?

Who knows, maybe it'll inspire them to try out the Creator's Game!

