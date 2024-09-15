Caitlin Clark Scores Career-High 35 PTS, Helps Fever Secure a 20 Win Szn (September 15, 2024)
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Caitlin Clark had a masterful performance in perhaps her best offensive game of the year as she poured in a career-high 35 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 3 STLS in the Indiana Fever's 110-109 win over the Wings
