Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark Scores Career-High 35 PTS, Helps Fever Secure a 20 Win Szn (September 15, 2024)

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Caitlin Clark had a masterful performance in perhaps her best offensive game of the year as she poured in a career-high 35 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 3 STLS in the Indiana Fever's 110-109 win over the Wings

