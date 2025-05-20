Caitlin Clark Puts on Another Historic Performance vs. the Atlanta Dream!
May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Another historic performance for Caitlin Clark vs. the Dream
27 PTS 11 AST 5 REB 5 3PM
She sets 4 different WNBA Milestones in just one night!
4 Ties Courtney Vandersloot for most 20+ PT, 10+ AST games in WNBA history (Clark - 42 games, Sloot - 394 games) 2 Becomes the first player in WNBA history to open the season with back-to-back 20+ PT, 10+ AST games 3 Becomes the first player in WNBA history with multiple games of 25+ PTS, 10+ AST, 5+ REB and 5+ 3PM 4 Totals her 6th 25+ PT, 10 AST game, passing Sabrina Ionescu for most in WNBA history
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
