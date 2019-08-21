C Nathan Rodriguez placed on Carolina injured list
August 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two moves affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of C Nathan Rodriguez on the Carolina injured list retro to 8/17 and the reinstatement of OF Zach Clark off the Carolina injured list.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with six on the injured list.
In summary:
8/21: C Nathan Rodriguez placed on Carolina injured list (as of 8/17).
8/21: OF Zach Clark reinstated from Carolina injured list
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
