Sox and Blue Rocks Split Doubleheader

WILMINGTON, Delaware - Grant Williams drove a two-run double in the final inning to boost the Salem Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks after falling 11-2 in the first game Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.

GAME ONE

How it Happened

* Wilmington jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning for the second-straight game on a home run from Brewer Hicklen. The Blue Rocks piled on another four runs off five hits in the third frame to pull away, 6-0.

* Ryan Fitzgerald walked, Keith Curcio singled and Jerry Downs was hit by a pitch to load the bases when Tanner Nishioka lined a deep single to score two and cut the lead 6-2 in the fourth inning.

* The Blue Rocks pushed Salem away, scoring another five over the final two frames including another home run by Brewer Hicklen to drop Salem 11-2.

Standout Sox

* Tanner Nishioka: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

* Keith Curcio: 2-for-3, R

GAME TWO

How it Happened

* Blake Perkins walked and scored off an error in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

* Kole Cottam and Ryan Fitzgerald connected back-to-back doubles to tie the tilt 1-1 in the fifth inning.

* Andrew Politi finished four innings of no-hit ball and fanned five Blue Rocks.

* Salem found its stride in the final frame. Ryan Fitzgerald and Jerry Downs singled and both scored on a double from Grant Williams for Salem's first lead of the day, 3-1.

* Yoan Aybar and Dominic LoBrutto combined for the final three innings to shut down Wilmington and secure the win.

Standout Sox

* Grant Williams: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B

* Ryan Fitzgerald: 2-for-3, RBI, R, 2B

* Andrew Politi: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K

* Yoan Aybar: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

* Dominic LoBrutto: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K - W (2-1)

Noteworthy

* Michael Osinski tossed .2 innings in reliefin the first game, the first for the infielder.

* Andrew Politi and Yoan Aybar combined for five no-hit innings.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox at Wilmington Blue Rocks Thursday, August 22, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.

RHP Thaddeus Ward vs LHP Rito Lugo

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

