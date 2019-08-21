Sox and Blue Rocks Split Doubleheader
August 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release
WILMINGTON, Delaware - Grant Williams drove a two-run double in the final inning to boost the Salem Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks after falling 11-2 in the first game Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.
GAME ONE
How it Happened
* Wilmington jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning for the second-straight game on a home run from Brewer Hicklen. The Blue Rocks piled on another four runs off five hits in the third frame to pull away, 6-0.
* Ryan Fitzgerald walked, Keith Curcio singled and Jerry Downs was hit by a pitch to load the bases when Tanner Nishioka lined a deep single to score two and cut the lead 6-2 in the fourth inning.
* The Blue Rocks pushed Salem away, scoring another five over the final two frames including another home run by Brewer Hicklen to drop Salem 11-2.
Standout Sox
* Tanner Nishioka: 1-for-3, 2 RBI
* Keith Curcio: 2-for-3, R
GAME TWO
How it Happened
* Blake Perkins walked and scored off an error in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
* Kole Cottam and Ryan Fitzgerald connected back-to-back doubles to tie the tilt 1-1 in the fifth inning.
* Andrew Politi finished four innings of no-hit ball and fanned five Blue Rocks.
* Salem found its stride in the final frame. Ryan Fitzgerald and Jerry Downs singled and both scored on a double from Grant Williams for Salem's first lead of the day, 3-1.
* Yoan Aybar and Dominic LoBrutto combined for the final three innings to shut down Wilmington and secure the win.
Standout Sox
* Grant Williams: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B
* Ryan Fitzgerald: 2-for-3, RBI, R, 2B
* Andrew Politi: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K
* Yoan Aybar: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
* Dominic LoBrutto: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K - W (2-1)
Noteworthy
* Michael Osinski tossed .2 innings in reliefin the first game, the first for the infielder.
* Andrew Politi and Yoan Aybar combined for five no-hit innings.
What's Next
Salem Red Sox at Wilmington Blue Rocks Thursday, August 22, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.
RHP Thaddeus Ward vs LHP Rito Lugo
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007. For more information on the Salem Red Sox, please visit SalemRedSox.com or contact Melanie Newman at MNewman@salemsox.com.
