Blue Rocks Overcome Red Sox 6-5

August 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





WILMINGTON, Delaware - Keith Curcio and Garrett Benge delivered a pair of jacks but the Salem Red Sox fell short to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 6-5 Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

How it Happened

* Wilmington jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of RBI.

* Keith Curcio, Victor Acosta and Devlin Granberg singled to load the bases before Kole Cottam cut the lead in half in the second frame with a sacrifice fly.

* Curcio brought the tilt even 2-2 with a solo blast in the fifth inning.

* Dylan Thompson recorded a quality start, tossing six innings of two-run ball with a strikeout.

* Kyle Kasser regained Wilmington's lead in the seventh frame on an RBI single.

* Garrett Benge blasted the Sox' second shot of the night to once again even the score, 3-3.

* The Blue Rocks pushed back with a three-run eighth and the largest lead of the day, 6-3.

* Victor Acosta singled and Jerry Downs doubled to push runners into scoring position in the final frame. Devlin Granberg cut the lead with a single and Cottam delivered his second sacrifice fly to draw within one before Salem ran out of time, falling 6-5.

Standout Sox

* Keith Curcio: 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, HR

* Garrett Benge: 2-for-4, RBI, R, HR

* Kole Cottam: 1-for-2, 2 RBI

* Dylan Thompson: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, K

Noteworthy

* Keith Curcio's home run in the sixth inning was his first with Salem this season.

* Garrett Benge's eighth-inning blast was his fourth of the month.

* Thompson has not permitted a walk in three of his last five starts.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox at Wilmington Blue Rocks Wednesday, August 21, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM EST.

Game One: LHP Jhonathan Diaz vs LHP Kris Bubic

Game Two: RHP AJ Politi vs LHP Marcelo Martinez

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007. For more information on the Salem Red Sox, please visit SalemRedSox.com or contact Melanie Newman at MNewman@salemsox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 21, 2019

Blue Rocks Overcome Red Sox 6-5 - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.