Burlington Clinches Opening Series with 7-5 Win over Kingsport

Published on June 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A late two-run double from Burlington's Braden Maranto powers the Sock Puppets to a 7-5 victory, not only improving them to 2-0, but also clinching their first series win.

Maranto had an excellent night, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

With runners on first and second in the top of the eighth and the score knotted at five, Maranto stepped in the box to face Kingsport reliever Keegan Roach.

Up to that point, Maranto was 2-for-3 and all he needed was a single to score the runner at second base to give Burlington a lead. Maranto not only fulfilled that need, but he went above and beyond, sending the ball down the opposite field line.

Both runs scored, giving Burlington the eventual winning 7-5 score.

After a hot start to the game that saw a run scored in the first six frames that ended in a 5-4 Sock Puppets lead, the bats got quiet down the stretch. Most of that stemmed from the excellent relief work from each staff.

Blaine Larkin tossed three scoreless innings for Kingsport, not giving up a single hit. Lefties Tim Lawson and Tucker Holland combined for four innings of relief, with Holland only surrendering the tying run.

Kingsport threatened to take the lead after tying it up, as they put a runner on third base in four straight innings, but left them stranded each time.

Then, for Burlington, Julien Peissel was lights out in the last three innings, not allowing a run. While he did give up three hits, eight of the nine outs Peissel recorded were by strikeout.

Peissel's performance earned him the win in the contest, while Roach was given the loss for Kingsport.

Burlington will shoot for the sweep tomorrow night while the Axmen search for their first victory of the 2026 campaign.

By Thomas Howlett







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2026

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