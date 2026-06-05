Pair of Homers by College Teammates Lead Sock Puppets to Opening Night Win over Axmen

Published on June 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - As an away starting pitcher, it's always nice to pitch with the lead in the first inning. Luckily for Puppets' starter Tyler Shafer, that was the case Thursday night with the long ball proving to be lethal for Burlington in the 2026 season opener in its 6-4 win against Kingsport.

Burlington's first five hitters reached base in the first inning. Center fielder Bryce Clavon led things off with a walk, but he was gunned down while attempting to steal second. Shortstop Orlando Fernandez also reached base on four balls to set up first baseman Brandon Novy for one epic moment.

Novy, who joined the Sock Puppets after playing at NC State, blasted the first pitch of his Appy League career 352 feet to right field and over the wall for a two-run home run.

Another member of the Wolfpack team that played in the NCAA tournament last week, Vincent DeCarlo rolled a single into left field before he, too, was caught stealing.

In the home half of the first, Tyler Shafer settled right back into the rhythm he possessed as a member of last year's Sock Puppets team, mowing through the Kingsport order in dominating fashion. Shafer's fastball sizzled in the upper 80s in the first frame, allowing him to pick up consecutive strikeouts to kick things off.

The High Point pitcher sat down the Axmen in order in the second and racked up two more punchouts in the third.

To start the fourth, right fielder Devin Mitchell, another NC State player, hit a moonshot over the center field fence to put Burlington ahead, 3-0. Mitchell's blast travelled 412 feet with an exit velocity of 102.2 mph.

Shafer looked destined to make it 12 up, 12 down but got into some trouble in the fourth. A walk and two singles, including a two-RBI hit from Brock Silvers put the Axmen within reach at 3-2 after four innings.

Then, the Sock Puppets offense roared back to life in the sixth inning as Braden Maranto hit a ball to deep center field, knocking in two runs on a fielding error to extend the Burlington lead back to three runs.

Burlington's pitching staff maintained the lead the entire way, surrendering just five hits and four runs. Lawson McLeod picked up the win out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless fifth, with three strikeouts. Tate Jones pitched three strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits and had three punchouts.

Then Maranto worked a two-out walk in the eighth, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Clavon lined a single into center to bring home Burlington's sixth run.

Taking the mound in the bottom of the ninth, right hander Jason Johnson stranded a leadoff walk, forcing two weak groundouts and got a called third strike to close out the night and earn the save.

Up next, the two teams will meet again Friday at 7 p.m. for Game 2 of the three-game set.

Live updates for the contest can be found on X via @GoSockPuppets.







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2026

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