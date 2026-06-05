River Riders Drop 2026 Season Opener to Greeneville

Published on June 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders started out strongly but faltered late in their 13-5 home loss to the Greeneville Flyboys on Opening Night at the Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders lead through four innings, but the Flyboys' offense proved to be too much for Elizabethton.

How it happened

Elizabethton broke the ice in the first inning with a bases-loaded RBI walk from Hank Gomric. The River Riders doubled their lead on a solo home run by Hunter Tarchalski, which was the first hit of the game for Elizabethton, to make it a 2-0 lead. That lead would hold through the first four innings.

The Greeneville offense came to life in the fifth inning. They scored three runs, off an RBI HBP from Gabe Gray, a run scored by Matthew Kerrigan off a balk and an RBI walk from Owen ten Oever. The River Riders responded with a RBI fielder's choice from Noah Haught in the fifth inning, and a run scored from Bo Strickland off a wild pitch in the sixth inning to retake the lead, 4-3. It would be the last time the River Riders would lead in the game.

The Flyboys scored three runs in the seventh inning, two runs in the eighth inning and five runs in the ninth inning. Bryan Williams hit a two-run home run to right field, and ten Oever hit a solo home run to right field two at bats later in the seventh. Grey hit an RBI triple, and Kerrigan hit an RBI single to drive in Gray in the eight. In the ninth inning, Gray grounded into a fielder's choice RBI, Kerrigan got an RBI double and Williams hit a three run home run into right field to put the cherry on top for Greeneville. Elizabethton did score a run in the eighth inning off an RBI single by Hank Gomric, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Greeneville.

Game notes

Braxton Lewis was solid at the mound, going three innings without allowing a run.

Elizabethton drew 15 walks as a team throughout the game.

Thursday was the opening game of the 2026 season for both teams.

The River Riders used six pitchers in the loss.

Up next

The River Riders (0-1) will run it back at Northwest Community Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night in the second game of their three game home series vs. the Flyboys (1-0). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2026

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