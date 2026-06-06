Doughboys Outlast River Turtles in Nailbiter, Claim Series Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - After a comfortable win in Game One of the series, the Johnson City Doughboys came up in the clutchest moments with a close victory.

After numerous high-quality scoring chances coming up short in the first two innings on offense, including a bases-loaded situation in the first, the Doughboys' offense came to life. In the top of the third, second-year Johnson City infielder Jackson Jones ripped a triple to center field, scoring Michael Holt.

But Pulaski responded in the bottom half of the inning. After a two-out single from John Michael Szefc, Aubrey Kearns blasted a home run to right, giving the River Turtles a 3-1 lead.

Then, the fourth inning was full of action on both sides. For the Doughboys, it was another bases-loaded opportunity. But this time, Johnson City made sure to take advantage.

Jackson Berry lined a double to right field, scoring two runs and tying up the game at three. Gabe Tanous continued the scoring party with an RBI walk, giving Johnson City its first lead of the night.

The River Turtles responded once again, going through their entire lineup in the bottom of the fourth. After two straight walks, TJ Finley singled to the left side, scoring one. After a passed ball, the big hit of the inning was a two-run single from Szefc once again, putting Pulaski in control 7-4.

Eli Thurmond then notched a triple of his own in the bottom of the fifth, and the Doughboys hit two doubles to clear the bases. Jackson Geiger showed up to the plate for the second game in a row, and Nathan Eisfelder gained his first hit of the season, putting Johnson City back up 8-7.

Another multi-run inning on a bases-loaded scenario extended the lead for the Doughboys in the top of the sixth with another Geiger double. This was Geiger's third of the young season, scoring two to make it 10-7.

The trio pitching staff of Eli Miller, Eli Bridenthal, and Julien Hachem held the River Turtles to only three runs on three hits and six strikeouts. Hachem was put into a bases-loaded scenario for Pulaski, but only gave up one on a wild pitch.

He then closed the door in another clutch situation in the bottom of the ninth after his offense gave him a run of insurance in the top half with another Thurmond hit. Jack Jones made an incredible play to save some trouble near the end of the game, fully stretching out and making a diving stop.

Gabe Tanous made the play on the groundout to third to finish the game. While Johnson City finished with six errors, it was the defense that ended up icing the game in the late innings.

Notables:

Â Geiger went 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI, a run, and a walk.

Â Thurmond went 2-for-5 with a triple, one RBI, two runs, and a walk.

Â Jones made two incredible defensive plays, diving to his right side and saving the game in the ninth.

Â The Doughboys walked 13 times, and the pitching staff struck out eight total.

Next up:

The Doughboys will go for the sweep against the River Turtles in Game 3 on Saturday, June 6th at 7:00 p.m. EST.

By Taylor Gautney







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2026

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