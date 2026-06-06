Greeneville's Bats Stay Red Hot in Blowout Win over Elizabethton

Published on June 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Greeneville carried over momentum from its Opening Day win and rolled past Elizabethton 19-4 on Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

River Riders starter Codi Scott ran into trouble early. After issuing a walk to center fielder Bryan Williams Jr., Collin Dobson followed with a single before Noan Behm opened the scoring with a two-run double to left to give the Flyboys a 2-0 lead.

Greeneville kept the pressure on in the first as catcher Owen Ten Oever launched his second home run of the season to extend the lead to 4-0. An error, a single, and a walk loaded the bases, allowing the Flyboys to tack on more runs and build a commanding 7-0 advantage.

The offense stayed hot in the second inning. Ten Oever reached on an error and later scored on a single by left fielder Matthew Kerrigan to make it 8-0.

Greeneville added another run on an RBI double by Williams before sacrifice flies from Dobson and Behm pushed the lead to 11-0 in the third.

With plenty of run support, Flyboys starter Dillon Kirksey worked four innings and allowed just one run, a leadoff solo home run by River Riders catcher Anthony Grippo in the third.

Reliever Aidan VanDeHatert entered in the sixth and surrendered two runs as Elizabethton cut the deficit to 11-3.

The Flyboys responded by tying their biggest inning of the night in the seventh. A mix of walks and timely hits against Greg Minnick helped Greeneville erupt for seven runs and stretch the lead to 18-3.

Will Yeary pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run before Greeneville added its final run in the ninth. Forced to use designated hitter Hunter Hebert on the mound, Elizabethton watched Levi Pinder and Carson Gray each double as the Flyboys extended the lead to 19-4.

Blane Metz closed out the win, striking out two and inducing a popout to secure Greeneville's first series victory of the 2026 Appalachian League season.

Next Up

Greeneville (2-0) remains in Elizabethton (0-2) for the final game of the opening series Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

After an off day on Sunday, the Flyboys travel to face Danville before returning home on June 11 for their home opener against Pulaski.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. For weather updates, follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X.

By Treffen Rexius







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2026

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