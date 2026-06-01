Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2026 Roster

Published on June 1, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their 32-man roster for the 2026 Appalachian League season. The roster is composed of 18 pitchers, 7 infielders, 4 outfielders, and 3 catchers, all college players from across the country, including 3 returning players from the 2025 season.

Pitching for Greeneville in 2026 will be returners Braxton Lewis (Tennessee Tech) and Tre Jackson (Florida Southwestern), who will be joined by newcomers Bradley Coulter (Cincinnati), Jaden Hill (Central Alabama CC), Hudson Johnson (Cincinnati), Dillon Kirksey (Coppin State), JT Long (Dallas Baptist), Cristian Mendez (Central Alabama CC), Blane Metz (Indiana), Bennett Percival (Texas - Rio Grande Valley), Beau Revord (Louisiana State - Eunice JC), Owen Shinada (Indiana), Trey Tarkington (San Jacinto JC - TX), Haden Terrill (Central Missouri), Aiden VanDeHatert (Dallas Baptist), James Wilson (Jacksonville State), Will Yeary (Oral Roberts), and two-way player Evan Williams (Jacksonville State).

In the infield for the 2026 Flyboys will be Nolan Behm (Pittsburgh), Collin Dobson (Central Missouri), Deacon Nelson (Auburn), Jaxon Pate (Jacksonville State), Levi Pinder (Central Alabama CC), Carson Ray (Houston), and Ruben Zuany (Bethune-Cookman).

Returning in the outfield will be 2025 centerfielder, Danny Wallace (Oklahoma State), along with newcomers Matthew Kerrigan (Auburn), Olin Ward (Central Alabama CC), and Bryan Williams Jr. (Northern Oklahoma - Enid JC)

Behind the plate, catching for the Flyboys will be Matt Cash (Jacksonville State), Nelson Grajales-Vazquez (Coppin State), and Owen ten Oever (Indiana).

"We are thrilled with this 2026 roster," said General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "We are really looking forward to seeing what this fresh group of players and coaches can bring to the organization."

The Flyboys commence their season on the road in Elizabethton on June 4th. The Flyboys home opener is June 11th versus the Pulaski River Turtles. Tickets are on sale now! The 2026 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, groups, picnics, and luxury suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.







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Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2026 Roster - Greeneville Flyboys

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