First Inning Flood Sinks Flyboys in Series Finale

Published on June 6, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton avoided a series sweep Saturday night behind a six-run first inning, rolling past Greeneville, 16-3, to secure its first home win of the season and hand the Flyboys their first loss of the year.

After clinching the series through the first two games, Greeneville entered Game 3 looking for the sweep but was quickly slowed by the River Riders. Center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. opened the game with a single but was caught stealing moments later.

Elizabethton wasted no time in the bottom of the first. Center fielder Cole Pladson doubled off Greeneville starter Jaden Hill before third baseman Jackson Reardon drove in the game's first run with a single. A string of singles and productive at-bats followed as the River Riders built an early 6-0 advantage.

Greeneville responded in the second inning when third baseman Levi Pinder brought home designated hitter Owen ten Oever with a sacrifice, trimming the deficit to 6-1. Back-to-back walks later brought home Matthew Kerrigan to make it 6-2.

JT Long entered in relief and struck out the side in the second, but Elizabethton answered in the third. Matt Evans doubled before Nick Riordan and Pladson launched consecutive home runs to extend the lead to 9-2. Hunter Tarchalski later added an RBI single to push the advantage to 10-2.

Owen Shinada provided a bright spot for Greeneville out of the bullpen, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Ten Oever continued his hot start at the plate, hitting his third home run in as many games to cut the deficit to 10-3.

The River Riders broke the game open again in the sixth. After reaching on an error, catcher Evan Damario scored following a stolen base and wild pitches. Elizabethton continued to pile on with timely hitting and walks before Damario capped the scoring with a two-run double to make it 16-3.

Brendin Oliver and Lucas Weaver closed out the final innings as Elizabethton avoided the sweep and snapped Greeneville's unbeaten start.

Up Next

Greeneville (2-1) is off Sunday before opening a two-game road series Monday against Danville (2-1). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. both nights.

Following an off day Wednesday, the Flyboys return home on June 11 for their home opener against Pulaski at Eastman Credit Union Ballpark. Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. For weather updates, follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X.

By Treffen Rexius







Appalachian League Stories from June 6, 2026

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