Burlington Sweeps Kingsport with Late Offensive Surge

Published on June 6, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Burlington improved to the league's best record, sweeping the Axmen on the road and taking Game 3 on Saturday, 7-4.

For the first time in the series, each starting pitcher made it to three innings after strong performances from Kingsport's Ben Leikam and Burlington's Joshua Evans.

It was a pitching duel in the first four innings, but that was soon to change.

Kingsport gained their first lead, not only of the game but of the season, in the bottom of the sixth when a Jacob Parr groundout scored the go-ahead run for the Axmen. Kingsport held a 3-2 lead entering the seventh and it felt like things had finally shifted in their favor.

However, disaster struck when two runners got aboard to start the inning. With runners on first and second Burlington's Devin Mitchell scorched a line drive down the line, not only tying the game but reclaiming it.

Cuyler Baxter added another in the seventh when his groundout plated Mitchell.

Kingsport ate into the lead in the eighth when an Easton Beach groundout scored Garrett Luett. The Axmen had runners on second and third, which could have tied the game or taken the lead, but pinch-hitter Dylan Passo flied out.

Burlington added insurance in the ninth when they loaded the bases for Braden Maranto, who drove in a run with an RBI single. Bryce Clavon gave the Sock Puppets one more with a sacrifice fly.

Cade Pilgrim struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to end the game, earning himself the save.

Kingsport will be back in action on Monday for Game 1 of a two-game series against the Bluefield Ridge Runners.







Appalachian League Stories from June 6, 2026

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