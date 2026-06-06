Maranto's 4-RBI Night Earns Sock Puppets Series Win over Axmen

Published on June 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Braden Maranto led the way with three doubles and four runs batted in in the Sock Puppets' 7-5 win over the Axmen on Friday night. It was the second straight night that Burlington did not trail at any point.

Similar to last night, the Sock Puppets offense roared to life in the first inning. Centerfielder Bryce Clavon singled to lead things off and a trio of walks sent him home for the game's first run, with the RBI going to Devin Mitchell.

Burlington did not score again despite having the bases loaded with nobody out in the first.

Joe Gomez toed the rubber for the Sock Puppets tonight. The starter went two-plus innings, allowed four runs, two earned runs, walked four, and struck out none, but served up soft contact, getting five of his six outs on the ground.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into the second, Maranto crushed his first of three two-baggers off the right field wall - traveling 381 feet at 95.6 mph - and later scored on an Orlando Fernandez sacrifice fly.

Up to bat again in the third, Maranto lifted a changeup into deep left center with two outs and brought home third baseman Cuyler Baxter and catcher Justin Muñoz to give the Sock Puppets a 5-2 lead.

LHP Tim Lawson entered midway through the third inning and allowed three runners to reach and worked around some crowded basepaths to toss two scoreless frames officially, racking up two strikeouts.

Tucker Holland pitched the fifth and sixth innings for the Sock Puppets. The righty issued three walks, but his strikeout stuff was working. Holland collected four K's in his two frames. However, the UNC Greensboro player allowed a run in the fifth to get things even at 5-5.

The game stayed that way until the top of the eighth. Baxter and Muñoz reached once again to set up runners at first and second with one out. Braden Maranto watched a changeup for strike one and fouled off a slider for strike two. After taking a pitch,

Maranto skipped one into left field for his third double of the night, bringing in the go-ahead runs and giving Burlington a 7-5 lead.

Julien Peissel put on a masterclass to close things out for Burlington. The righty generated 11 whiffs in his three innings and did not allow a run while he mowed through the Kingsport lineup. When all was said and done, Peissel finished the night recording eight of his nine outs via the strikeout.

Burlington recorded seven runs on eight hits with two errors. Kingsport collected five runs on six hits with just one error.

Outside of Maranto's offensive production, Clavon picked up his second multi-hit game of the series, and Muñoz went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.

After a shaky start on the mound, the Sock Puppets' pitching staff held the Axmen to just one run in the final six innings and finished the day as a whole with 14 strikeouts.

Burlington moves to 2-0 with the win. Kingsport drops to 0-2 with the loss. The series finale is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Live updates for tomorrow's contest can be found on X via @GoSockPuppets

By Josh Rothert







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2026

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