Bulls Comeback Bid Falls Short in Series Opener

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls (25-24) fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-5 (33-16) to open the second six-game series of the season between the two teams.

The story of the game was both teams' pitching staffs. RHP Shane Baz got the start on the mound for Durham, in an MLB rehab assignment appearance and threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and ringing up four strikeouts. RHP Dylan File got the start for Nashville, throwing six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and ringing up five strikeouts.

With the game scoreless in the fifth, Bulls SS Tristan Gray went yard on a two-run shot to break the seal. Nashville would respond in the sixth with a solo shot from LF Abraham Almonte before evening the game at two in the seventh off a sacrifice fly from 2B Weston Wilson.

In the eighth, the Sounds would erupt for five runs to separate the contest. Nashville would get run-scoring singles from RF David Dahl, C Mario Feliciano, DH Tyler White, and SS Brice Turang to build a 7-2 lead. The Bulls would respond with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the Sounds lead to two. Gray would reach home plate on a walk to start the run, followed by an RBI single from RF Josh Lowe and an RBI groundout from C Rene Pinto, however Durham would be unable to cut into the Sounds lead any further.

File did not factor in the final decisions, while Nashville pitcher Connor Sadzeck picked up the win and Andy Otero got the save. Bulls relief pitcher Zack Erwin picked up the loss.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Bulls and Sounds will continue their series on Wednesday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Kevin Herget (3-0, 0.56) is expected to start for Durham and RHP Tyler Herb (0-1, 8.10) is expected to get the starting nod for Nashville in game two. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

