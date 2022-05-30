Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. Buffalo

May 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (29-18) vs. Rochester Red Wings (31-17)

Monday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Nick Allgeyer (2-2, 4.91) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (0-2, 5.56)

HOT WWWWINGS: With yesterday's 7-3 win over Syracuse, the Rochester Red Wings improve upon their first-place record in the International League East to 31-17...starter Logan Verrett went five innings giving up just two runs on seven hits while striking out three in his second start of the series...LHP Francisco Perez, RHP Tyler Clippard, RHP Reed Garrett, and RHP Jordan Weems combined to cover the remaining four innings surrendering just one run...left-fielder Josh Palacios enjoyed a 3-for-4 night at the plate with a double and two RBI while catcher Tres Barrera hit a fourth-inning, two-run homer as part of his 1-for-4 performance...right-fielder Matt Lipka and second baseman Ildemaro Vargas contributed with doubles of their own...the Wings return home from Syracuse after posting a 5-1 record in the series to accumulate a season record of 9-3 against the Mets' top affiliate...Rochester will face off against Thruway-rival Buffalo, sending RHP Cory Abbott to the mound who will oppose RHP Nick Allgeyer in the Memorial Day showdown.

HISTORIC WINGS: The Wings picked up win number 31 last night, in just their 48th game of the year making this the best start to a season for a Red Wings team since the 1997 Governors Cup winning team started off their inaugural season at Frontier Field with an identical 31-17 record...the 1990 team accumulated 31 wins in just 48 games, one-upping the '97 squad...this will be the first time the Wings enter the month of June with 30 wins since the 2014 team started June play with a 30-24 record...no Red Wings team has entered the month of June with 31 wins since at least 1979...the Wings have averaged 23.6 wins through the first two months of the season dating back to 1979 (42 seasons)...Rochester joins the Nashville Sounds (MIL) as the only other Triple-A team with 30+ wins thus far...the Wings sit atop the IL East with a 1.5 game lead over second place Buffalo, who will come to town today to begin a six-game set.

ONE THRUWAY-RIVAL DOWN...ONE TO GO: Rochester took 5-out-of-6 against Syracuse including four-straight to close out the series...the Red Wings had three quality starts against Syracuse after having just one this season heading into the series...the Wings have won both sets against the Mets this year posting a 5-2-1 record in series this season.

VERRETT THE THREAT: RHP Logan Verrett went five innings giving up two runs in the series finale win versus Syracuse...the right-hander gave up just three earned runs in 11 innings pitched over the course of two starts against the Mets...after posting a 7.71 earned run average in the month of April, Verrett has rebounded well posting a 3.71 (26.2 IP/11 ER) ERA in five May starts.

MAMA, THERE GOES THAT MENESES: First baseman Joey Meneses went 7-for-24 (.291) with four HRs and 10 RBI in the series against the thruway rival...the 2018 International League MVP now ranks first in the IL in hits (59), fourth in batting average (.330, 58-for-175), fifth in home runs (11), and seventh in RBI (34).

2-OUT WARRIORS: Picking up four hits, a homer, and three RBI last night while down to the final out of an inning, the Wings continued to hit with two outs...in their first series against Buffalo, 22 of the Wings' 30 RBI came with two down...Rochester has an International League-best batting average (.262, 141-for-538) when working with two men retired in an inning...additionally, the Red Wings lead the IL in total bases (226).

BALLING BARRERA: In yesterday's game, catcher Tres Barrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the 5th inning...Barrera currently has a four-game hit-streak and will tie his season long (5) with a hit today against Buffalo...in the series against Syracuse Barrera went 7-for-16 with a homerun and eight RBI...the righty is batting .324 on the year, going 34-for-105, the second best batting average among all catchers (C Gabriel Moreno, BUF), with a minimum of 100 ABs.

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base hit streak to 48 games thanks to four extra-base knocks in Saturday's win...Ildemaro Vargas, Josh Palacios, and Matt Lipka all contributed with an XBH each and Tres Barrera had a two-run homer...Rochester is second in the International League for doubles (91) and triples (14) and is also one of two teams in the IL to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season, with Louisville being the only other (CIN).

PUSHIN P(ALACIOS): Left fielder Josh Palacios went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the series finale against Syracuse, building off his 1-for-3 performance with a triple earlier in the week...the last time Buffalo visited Rochester, Palacios was claimed off waivers midway through the series after being designated for assignment by the Bisons on April 11...the lefty homered in his first at-bat against his former club, and did so again the next day, going 4-for-8 in the series, with two home runs and seven RBI.

International League Stories from May 30, 2022

