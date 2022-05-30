Bisons Open Series with a 7-5 Victory against Rochester

May 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Opening up a six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings this evening, the Buffalo Bisons defeated their intrastate rivals 7-5 on Memorial Day Monday. This marks the second time the Herd has travelled to Frontier Field this season, having split a series in Rochester in early April.

The Bisons have now pulled within a half game of Rochester for first place in the Internaional League East Division standings with the win on Monday.

Getting the start for the Red Wings was righthander Cory Abbott, whom the Bisons have already faced twice this season when Abbott was a member of the Iowa Cubs. The Bisons teed off on Abbott this time around, scoring seven runs through the first three innings including five in the third.

Cullen Large crushed a solo home run in the second, Chavez Young hit an RBI triple, and Samad Taylor picked up another pair of RBIs as the Herd chased Abbott from the game after 2.1 innings and 64 pitches to go up 7-0.

Large would finish a triple shy of the cycle as the switch-hitter recorded an extra base hit from both sides of the plate, while Taylor swiped his league-leading 20th stolen base of the season.

The Red Wings scored one run in their half of the third, before scoring four in the fourth to cut the lead to just two. Nick Allgeyer failed to record an out in the inning, ultimately going three-plus innings and being charged with five runs off seven hits.

Eric Yardley and Derek Holland came out of the Buffalo bullpen to throw two scoreless innings apiece, before Adrian Hernandez finished things off with a six-up, six-down, two-inning save on just 20 total pitches, despite striking out the side in the ninth.

The Bisons and Red Wings will enjoy an off day tomorrow before resuming their series on Wednesday night. Max Castillo will make his third start with the Herd and will face off against Sterling Sharp. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.