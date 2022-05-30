Rochester Red Wings Post Game Notes

Buffalo Bisons (30-18) 7, Rochester Red Wings (31-18) 5

Monday, May 30th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: BUF 7 , ROC 5

WP: Eric Yardley (1-0, 10.57)

LP: Cory Abbott (0-3, 8.56)

SV: Adrian Hernandez (5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Buffalo 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 11 0

Rochester 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 5 8 3

Game Information:

First Pitch: 4:09 p.m.

Temperature: 87 F

Time of Game: 2:47

Attendance: 8,978

Home Runs:

âBUF - Cullen Large (3) 1-run home run off RHB Cory Abbott in the 2nd (count: 1-0) to right field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Nick Allgeyer (2-2, 5.55) 3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 20 BF, 58:36 (P:S), left up 7-4â

RHP Cory Abbott (0-3, 8.56) 2.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 15 BF, 64:39 (P:S) left down 5-0

RED WINGS NOTES

â

ROCKIN THE ROC: Being one of five teams to play on Memorial Day this season, the Red Wings saw their second-largest crowd at Frontier Field in 2022 with 8,978 fans in attendance...Rochester dropped the first game of the series to Buffalo, 7-5, with the Wings still holding the division lead over the Bisons by a half game lead.

NEVER-SAY-DIE WINGS: The Wings scored five runs on eight hits while trailing in tonight's contest...Rochester has an International League-best batting average (.299, 187-for-625) while playing from behind.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Outfielder Andrew Stevenson registered a multi-hit and a multi-RBI game, with two hits and two RBI, while poking two doubles...the lefty is tied for first in the Red Wings' clubhousewith Jake Noll (13) in the doubles category.

WE ARE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base hit streak to 49 games thanks to three extra-base-knocks in the Memorial Day contest...outfielder Andrew Stevenson smacked two doubles while first baseman Jake Noll contributed one of his own...coming into this game, Rochester ranked second in the International League in doubles (91) and triples (14) and was also one of two teams in the IL to log an extra-base knock in all of their games this season, with Louisville being the other club (CIN).

BATTLE OF THE PENS: RHP Cory Abbott gave up six runs on five hits in 2.1 innings of work in this afternoon's contest...following Abbott's removal, the Wings' bullpen was able to hold the Bisons to just one earned run on six hits.

BISONS NOTES

TAYLORMADE: Samad Taylor went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, getting the scoring going for Buffalo by driving in two of the first three runs for the thruway rival...the Blue Jays' 16th ranked prospect came into the game on Memorial Day batting .293 (24-for-82) in the month of May, with four extra-base hits and 16 RBI.

ââNEXT GAME

Buffalo vs. Rochester

ââWednesday, June 1st

First Pitch 7:05 pm

----------------â

RHP Max Castillo (4-1, 2.21) vs. RHP Sterling Sharp (1-1, 5.41)â

