Elder's Near No-No Leads Stripers to 2-0 Shutout of Louisville

May 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Bryce Elder (W, 2-1) tossed 8.0 brilliant innings as the Gwinnett Stripers (25-24) shut out the Louisville Bats (17-31) 2-0 on Memorial Day at Coolray Field. Elder carried a no-hitter through 6.1 frames and finished with a new career high for innings pitched.

Decisive Plays: The two teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Drew Waters and Braden Shewmake scurried home on a wild pitch from Louisville starter Ben Lively (L, 1-4). Waters scored on the wild pitch and Shewmake scored on a subsequent throwing error by catcher Mark Kolozsvary. Seth Elledge (S, 2) locked down the save with a clean ninth inning.

Key Contributors: Elder finished the night allowing just two hits and walking one over 8.0 innings, striking out eight. His no-hit bid ended after 6.1 frames as Cristian Santana singled to center. Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double, while Waters (0-for-2, two walks, run) and Greyson Jenista (1-for-3, walk) also reached base twice.

Noteworthy: Elder's near no-hitter was his third start of 7.0-plus innings at Coolray Field this year (2-0, 2.05 ERA, .133 BAA, 25 SO). The only two no-hitters in Gwinnett history have come against Louisville, Todd Redmond on May 28, 2010 and a combined no-hitter (Rob Wooten, Matt Marksberry, and Jose Ramirez) on June 30, 2016. The shutout was Gwinnett's third of the season.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 1):Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Huascar Ynoa (1-2, 5.64 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Randy Wynne (1-6, 5.00 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's Wet Nose Wednesday at Coolray Field as dogs get in the park for free with owner's paid admission. The Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

