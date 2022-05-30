Louisville Bats and Atrium Release Redbirds Lager

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced they are partnering with local brewery, Atrium Brewing, for the second consecutive year, and second time this season, to launch the specially-branded "Louisville Redbirds Lager" to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the franchise.

"Louisville Redbirds Lager" is an American Lager perfectly crafted summer nights at Louisville Slugger Field. The craft beer will be available at Atrium Brewing during the official launch party on June 6 (beginning at 6 p.m.) and remain on tap Atrium while supplies last. The Louisville Redbirds Lager will then be exclusively on draft at Louisville Slugger Field throughout the month of June (at Home Run Hops and the Double Play Bar on the concourse).

Fans can also enjoy Atrium beer at Bats games by taking advantage of the "Craft Beer Ticket Package" for Friday home games this season. Packages are available for just $20 and include one outfield reserved ticket and two Atrium beers (use coupon code ATRIUM when purchasing) Visit BatsBaseball.com for additional information or to purchase tickets.

Atrium Brewing originally opened in September 2020 with the goal of brewing an exciting array of beers for local beer lovers. The brewery's staff hoped to bring their passion for making beer to Louisville through a series of ever-evolving experimental and true-to-style beers. Atrium partnered with the Bats in June 2021 for the debut of the specially Bats-branded "Bat Boy," and to start the 2022 season with the pink lemonade sour, "Bat Boy 2.0."

The Louisville Redbirds Lager's vibrant can was designed by Atrium's Vice President and Creative Director, Donald Mahoney. The color scheme features a throwback theme from the Redbirds era, with a baby-blue themed base color on the can, navy blue and red for the font, and beer name stamped around the border of the Redbirds logo.

The Louisville Redbirds Lager will be released at the launch party at Atrium Brewing on Monday, June 6 beginning at 6 p.m. and will make its debut at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, June 10. The launch party will feature a raffle with a variety of prizes, live music and an appearance by Buddy Bat. All fans are invited to attend the free event.

