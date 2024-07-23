Bufford's Slam Caps Record Burst in Spikes' 14-7 Win Over Keys

July 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Cam Bufford smashed the 19th grand slam in State College Spikes history to finish off a 10-run fourth inning that tied a franchise record and powered the Spikes' 14-7 victory over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Bufford, who set the all-time career record for home runs at Grambling State, drove an 0-1 pitch 406 feet into the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field to complete a flurry that made a 5-2 deficit turn into a 12-5 lead. The Spikes' (2-3 2nd Half) third baseman wasn't done, either, driving in two more runs with a double in the sixth to put him a triple shy of the cycle and round out a six-RBI night.

The 10-run onslaught matched the double-digit frame the Spikes put up on July 4, 2013 against the Batavia Muckdogs at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. That inning also featured a grand slam as future major leaguer David Washington recorded the first of his two slams. Bufford's blast follows Samuel Benjamin's grand slam in the first half of the 2024 MLB Draft League season on the list of Spikes slams, a list that also includes big leaguers Alex Dickerson, Andy Young and Lars Nootbaar.

Austin Roccaforte delivered a two-run single in the fourth as part of a multi-hit game for State College, while Austin Baal received four walks, including two in the fourth, one with the bases loaded. Baal has now received nine walks since homering on his first swing as a Spike this past Thursday, giving him a .591 on-base percentage through his first five games.

Former Penn State standout Grant Norris went 1-for-3 and produced an RBI single in the fourth.

Nick Hohenstein (1-0) delivered three scoreless innings of relief for the win. Hohenstein struck out two batters and yielded just one hit. Leo Palacios recorded five of his six outs via strikeout in relief for State College.

Frederick (2-3 2nd Half) starter Nate Lamb (0-2) took the loss after being charged with seven runs over 3 1/3 innings. Lamb recorded ten straight outs at one point before the Spikes started their fourth-inning surge.

The Spikes and Keys meet for the second game of their three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. State College will send right-hander Phillip Bryant (0-1) to the hill, while Frederick will tap right-hander Kade Lancour (1-0).

It's a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday at the ballpark, presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, with half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs available at half-price all night long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as well as half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional highlights of the upcoming week at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park include the Spikes' special 12:05 p.m. Super Splash Day game on a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, and the annual Paint the Park Pink game presented by Mount Nittany Health featuring FIREWORKS and the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and along with Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night on Saturday.

To purchase tickets to those games and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.