Thunder Pitching Dominates & Bats Deliver in 4th Straight Win

July 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The top two teams in the second-half Draft League standings squared off at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Tuesday night, as your Thunder earned their fourth straight victory while taking a one game lead over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers by a final of 9-2. While the 18-inning shutout streak for Thunder pitching might've ended in the first inning, the arms came one out away from combining for their second no-hit bid of the season. The Thunder got another quality start from Rutgers product Sonny Fauci, who threw six innings of no hit, one run baseball while striking out six Scrappers.

After falling behind in the top of the first 1-0, Trenton responded in their half of the inning with an RBI-double off the bat of Florida International product Chase Engelhard that scored Anthony Abbatine. The Thunder DH in Abbatine, would get in on the action in the home half of the fourth inning. Following a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Ryan Vogel, Abbatine sent a bases clearing double down the rightfield line to make it a 5-1 Thunder advantage.

The St. Peters grad would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game Honors after going 3-5 with 4 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. Vogel would later come home to score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Santino Rosso that made it 6-1 Thunder.

In the seventh, Ian Battipaglia continued his hot bat with runners in scoring position by sending an RBI-double down the left-field line that scored Jack O'Reilly. After Ryan Vogel scored on a balk to make it 8-1, Abbatine plated his fourth run of the evening with a line-drive single into leftfield to bring home Battipaglia.

Thunder pitching was dominant yet again in the victory, using four arms to combine for 8.2 innings of no-hit baseball. The bullpen did not allow a walk and struck out two in Dan Kiritsis' one inning in the 9th. After a two-out hit batter, Scrappers first basemen Chang-Yong Lee delivered a broken bat single into leftfield that scored their second run.

Your Thunder go for the series victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Wednesday morning at 11:00. Trenton turns to left-hander and Seton Hall product Jackson Balzan on the mound in hopes of extending their winning streak to five.

