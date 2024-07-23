Cutters Shutout In Morgantown

Williamsport's first road game of the second half did not go their way as the offense was shutout by the West Virginia Black Bears 5-0 on Tuesday night at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Cutters were able to lead the Black Bears in the hit column 7-6 but left 10 on base in the contest and went just 1-9 with runners in scoring position. No Williamsport players were able to record a multi-hit game or an extra base hit in the game.

Shaun Gamelin got the start on the mound for Williamsport but was only able to go 4 1/3 innings of work, allowing five runs, all earned, on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The bullpen would stop the bleeding as Zachary Murray went the next 1 2/3 innings and Conner Thurman going the final 2 innings. They would not allow another Black Bears hit and struck out three batters a piece. Murray would allow the only Black Bears runner via a walk.

Williamsport and West Virginia will continue this three-game series at Wagener Field and Kendrick Family Ballpark on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with live coverage available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

WP: Sayer Diederich (1-0)

LP: Shaun Gamelin (1-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 2-3 2nd Half, 24-10 Overall

Next Game: Thursday, July 18th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 26th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Timber Night, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Potato Caper Friday, Union County Night, Northern Tier Night

