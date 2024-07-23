Black Bears' Bullpen Combines for 5-0 Shutout of Crosscutters

July 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - In their first home game of the second half of the season, the West Virginia Black Bears won 5-0 over the Williamsport Crosscutters. The combined shutout was led by starting pitcher Aric McAtee who threw four scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

After a stormy series with the Trenton Thunder, the Bears looked to hit the ground running in their first game back at Kendrick Family Ballpark. West Virginia found its stride in the second inning, taking a two-run lead. Jeff Liquori led off with a double to left field with Trace Willhoite following, taking a base on a walk. A wild pitch from Cutters' starter Shaun Gamelin advanced Liquori and Willhoite with Dayne Leonard at the plate. Leonard picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored Liquori from third. With a passed ball from catcher McGwire Holbrook, Willhoite tacked on another run for the 2-0 lead.

West Virginia didn't let up with a run in the fourth. After loading the bases with two walks and a single from Willhoite, designated hitter Sean Stephens plated Liquori for the Black Bears' third run.

Sayer Diedrich entered the game for the Black Bears in the fifth, recording two strikeouts in the inning. Heading back to the plate, the Bears padded their lead with two more runs. Jack O'Dowd jump started the offense with a double that scored Kasten Furr. A single from Willhoite sent O'Dowd home for a five-run lead.

Closing for the Bears, Jackson Kirkpatrick took the mound in the ninth, retiring the side in order to secure the win.

Starting pitcher Aric McAtee held the Crosscutters scoreless through the first four innings, setting the tone for the combined shutout. Reliever Sayer Diederich picked up his first win with two blank frames, while Noah Manning followed suit with a one-hit, two-inning appearance. With closer Jackson Kirkpatrick, West Virginia's arms recorded 11 total strikeouts.

Trace Willhoite led the Black Bears with two hits in three at-bats. The Georgetown, Kentucky, native notched two runs and an RBI in the fifth. Jack O'Dowd, the first-half returner, picked up two hits, one run and one RBI in the win.

On the other side of the field, all but two of the Cutters' lineup earned a hit, ending the night with seven, but stranding 10 runners on base throughout the game.

The Black Bears return to face off with the Crosscutters for game two of the three-game series on Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

