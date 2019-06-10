Bucks Swept 4-1 by Honkers
June 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
The Waterloo Bucks' (6-8) lineup was stymied in a 4-1 loss to the Rochester Honkers (8-6) on Monday evening.
Dylan Phillips provided the extent of Waterloo's offense with a solo home run in the fourth.
Waterloo continues their road trip on Tuesday evening at Duluth, with a 6:35 p.m. start on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.
