Bucks Swept 4-1 by Honkers

June 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





The Waterloo Bucks' (6-8) lineup was stymied in a 4-1 loss to the Rochester Honkers (8-6) on Monday evening.

Dylan Phillips provided the extent of Waterloo's offense with a solo home run in the fourth.

Waterloo continues their road trip on Tuesday evening at Duluth, with a 6:35 p.m. start on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.