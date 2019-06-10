Stingers Swept by Rox

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers are handed a loss in the final game against St. Cloud. The Rox swept the Stingers in a two-game series leading into a double header against Eau Claire tomorrow.

Garret Rukes (Alabama) started the game for the Stingers completing six innings. That's the third time this summer Rukes has gone six in an outing. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs. Rukes also issued two walks while striking out five.

Sam Baier (Augustana University) scored the first runs of the game with a two-run home run bringing in Kaden Fowler. 2-0 Stingers. The Rox answered with a home run of their own. This was a grand slam in the fifth. 4-2 Rox. In the sixth, the Rox increased the lead by one, again, via the long ball. A solo home run extended the lead to 5-2 Rox.

Gus Cunningham (Montevallo) came into the game in the seventh. He pitched the last three innings. Cunningham gave up three earned runs in the ninth while striking out three. 8-2 Rox. The Stingers scored a run in their half of the ninth when Brandon Bohning scored on a pass ball. The final score was 8-3 Rox.

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

