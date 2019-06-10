Rafters Offense Shines, Sweeps Madison

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' (7-7) offense found a rhythm early and posted 12 runs on their way to a 12-1 victory over division opponent Madison Mallards (11-3).

Osvaldo Tovalin put the Rafters up early with an RBI double in the first inning. One inning later, Wisconsin Rapids posted four runs, including a two-run home run by Richie Schiekofer. Anthony Galason came in to score on a double play in the third to extend the Rafters' lead to 6-0.

In the fourth inning, Jake Dunham hit a two-run shot to put Rapids up 8-0. Dunham scored later in the sixth inning on a ball put in play by Anthony Galason. After Madison got on the board with a run in the top of the seventh, the Rafters answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame on RBI singles by Schiekofer and Dunham.

Leading 11-1, Wisconsin Rapids added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Edarian Williams. The Rafters racked up 13 hits on the night and tied their best offensive performance of the season.

Rafters starter Jack Sinclair pitched six shutout innings, striking out three and surrendering just four hits on his way to earning the win. Connor Crotty worked two innings in relief and Dylan Mulvihill closed out the game in the ninth. Mallards starter Quinn Gudaitis gets the loss in 3.1 innings of work.

Wisconsin Rapids rides a three-game win streak into a Tuesday doubleheader with the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Game one will be at home at 11:35 a.m. for Cellcom Kids Day and game two will be played in Wausau at 6:35 p.m.

