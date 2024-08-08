Bryce Hampton Named First Team All-IFL

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 8, that Vegas Knight Hawks rookie defensive back Bryce Hampton has been named to the 2024 All-IFL First Team Defense. Hampton is the first player in Knight Hawks franchise history to be named First Team All-IFL.

A Las Vegas native, Hampton tied for the league lead with eight interceptions, and he led the IFL with 121 return yards off of interceptions. Hampton also recorded 10 pass breakups, his 18 total passes defended ranking fifth in the IFL.

Hampton was also named to the IFL's All-Rookie Team on Sunday, along with Makel Calhoun and Kevin Toote. Calhoun was also named to the All-IFL Second Team, with Ja'Rome Johnson and Moses Mallory.

